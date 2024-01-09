Stony Plain Chrysler Presents the 4x4 Winter Event: Unbeatable Discounts on Top Models!

Customers near Stony Plain can use the massive discounts and deals on Jeep, Ram and Dodge vehicles when they purchase at Stony Plain Chrysler's 4x4 Winter Event.

STONY PLAIN, AB, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stony Plain Chrysler is excited to announce the launch of its exclusive 4x4 Winter Event, offering incredible discounts on a range of exceptional vehicles to make winter adventures unforgettable. Drivers can find discounts on 2022, 2023 and 2024 Jeep, Ram and Dodge models, making it the perfect time for them to drive home their dream vehicles.

For a limited time, customers can enjoy up to 15% off the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) on 2022/2023 Ram 1500 Classic models, saving up to $10,300. They can take advantage of the 10% discount on MSRP for 2022/2023 Ram 1500 and Dodge Durango models, with savings of up to $9,700.

Adventure seekers can gear up for winter with up to 10% off MSRP on eligible 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee models, offering discounts of up to $9,100. Also, they can get 5% off MSRP on eligible 2023 and 2024 Jeep Compass models, saving up to $3,200.

But that's not all—Stony Plain Chrysler is sweetening the deal with exclusive consumer cash offers. Buyers can receive up to $7,000 consumer cash on the 2022/2023 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models. They can also get $5,000 consumer cash on eligible 2022/2023 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 models.

Customers can enjoy bonus cash incentives, too! They can earn up to $5,000 bonus cash on 2022 and 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe models, $2,500 loyalty/conquest bonus cash on 2023 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models and $1,500 bonus cash on 2022 and 2023 Jeep Wagoneer models.

Summary of the offers are available below.

2022/2023 Ram 1500 Classic Models: A generous 15% off MSRP and incredible savings of up to $10,300.

2022/2023 Ram 1500 and Dodge Durango Models: A 10% discount on MSRP, providing up to $9,700 in total savings.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Models: 10% off MSRP, offering savings of up to $9,100.

2024 Jeep Compass Models: A 5% discount on MSRP, leading to savings of up to $3,200.

Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Models: An impressive consumer cashback of up to $7,000 on select 2022 and 2023 models.

Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 Models: A $5,000 consumer cash on eligible 2022 and 2023 models.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Models: Additional savings with up to $5,000 bonus cash on 2022 and 2023 models.

Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Loyalty/Conquest Bonus: An exclusive $2,500 bonus cash on 2023 models.

Jeep Wagoneer Bonus Cash: A $1,500 bonus cash on 2022 and 2023 Jeep Wagoneer models.

This 4X4 Winter Sale provides an unprecedented opportunity for customers to experience the latest automotive technology and innovation while enjoying significant savings. Stony Plain Chrysler remains committed to delivering exceptional value and customer satisfaction.

Customers can log onto the stonyplainchrysler.ca website to explore the latest Jeep, Ram and Dodge vehicles and learn about the numerous promotions at the Stony Plain Chrysler dealership. They can visit the dealership directly at 4004 51 Street, Stony Plain, AB T7Z 1Y4 or call its staff at 587-760-1500 for information.

