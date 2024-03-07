Stony Plain Chrysler's 4x4 Winter Event Continues to Offer Unbeatable Savings on Top Vehicles for Drivers Near Stony Plain

Customers near Stony Plain can use the massive discounts and deals at Stony Plain Chrysler's 4x4 Winter Event and enjoy a special cash discount while purchasing accessories.

STONY PLAIN, AB, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stony Plain Chrysler is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated 4x4 Winter Event is in full swing, offering customers incredible savings on our premier lineup of vehicles. As winter's grip tightens, now is the perfect time for drivers to upgrade to a car that navigates the snow-covered roads easily and offers unparalleled performance and comfort. With savings of up to $15,463 off select inventory, the 4x4 Winter Event is an opportunity to be noticed.

Exclusive Offers on Ram Trucks

For those seeking the ultimate power and capability, Stony Plain Chrysler presents an exclusive offer on the formidable Ram 2500/3500 models: a no-charge diesel engine with an impressive $9450 savings. This limited-time incentive ensures that our customers experience these trucks' raw power and efficiency at reduced prices, making them an unbeatable choice for tackling winter's toughest challenges.

Irresistible Discounts Across the Vehicle Lineup

In addition to the exclusive Ram truck offer, Stony Plain Chrysler is offering impressive discounts on a wide range of vehicles:

2022/2023 Ram 1500 (DT) and Dodge Durango: a 10% discount off MSRP, providing up to $9,500 in savings.

Stony Plain Chrysler's focus extends beyond vehicle sales; the dealership is dedicated to delivering an outstanding ownership journey. As part of this commitment, customers can enjoy $200 off accessories when they invest $600 or more alongside a new vehicle acquisition. They can enhance their driving experiences and personalize their vehicles with a diverse range of authentic accessories at Stony Plain Chrysler.

Customers can log onto the stonyplainchrysler.ca website to explore the numerous promotions at the Stony Plain Chrysler dealership. They can visit the dealership directly at 4004 51 Street, Stony Plain, AB T7Z 1Y4 or call its staff at 587-760-1500.

Media Contact

Jason Bouwmeester, Stony Plain Chrysler, 780-963-2236, [email protected], www.stonyplainchrysler.ca

SOURCE Stony Plain Chrysler