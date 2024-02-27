STONZ® Introduces the ROAMER for Sand, Surf, and Sun for Toddlers & Kids

"The Roamer incorporates all of the design elements we are known for – comfort, stretch, breathability, and light weight. Perfect for sand and water, our Roamers make sure warmer days are a breeze for parents." Post this

"We created the Roamer shoe for that outdoor warm weather adventure," explained Lisa Will, Founder and CEO of Stonz. "The Roamer incorporates all of the design elements we are known for – comfort, stretch, breathability, and light weight. Perfect for sand and water, our Roamers make sure warmer days are a breeze for parents."

Stonz has always been driven to make outside easy for active families, developing children's footwear that is both functional and fashionable.

Each pair of Roamer shoes will come in eco-friendly packaging offering children an immersive "Biome-in-a-Box" experience, including a custom-printed box and stickers to decorate. Parents will love the box's reusability and the postcard offering 10% off their next Stonz purchase – fun for the kids as well as the parents!

The Stonz® Roamers will be available to purchase at Scheels department stores, boutique retailers, and on Stonz.com.

About Stonz

Stonz Wear Inc. is a leading provider of certified footwear and apparel for babies, toddlers, and children aged 0-6+ years. With a mission to make outside easy in any weather, Stonz designs and manufactures high-performance gear that empowers families to explore the great outdoors. Stonz designs specifically for kids, and holds podiatric certification from both the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) and the Canadian Podiatric Medical Association (CPMA) for supporting healthy, developing feet. Instead of shrinking adult-sized products to smaller sizes, Stonz carefully considers each product's shape, form, and how they move with the child. With a dedication to innovation, quality, and style, Stonz earns recognition and trust from parents worldwide. Visit http://www.stonz.com for more information.

Media Contact

Trisney Wiedemann, Stonz, 888-808-4465, stonz@brilliantprm.com, https://stonz.com

SOURCE Stonz