Stop Living In Scarcity And Embrace The Possibility Of Thriving

Liberty Hill Publishing presents a practical framework for abundance.
BELMONT, N.H., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author David F. Brochu encourages his readers to step forward and build in Thrive: The Theory Of Abundance And The End Of Suffering($12.49, paperback, 9798868519406; $5.99, e-book, 9798868519901).
After living through both personal and global storms, Brochu has come to believe that abundance is our natural state when all of our resources -- body, mind, spirit, and environment -- are in alignment. He has seen systems based on scarcity and exclusion fail, and he offers an alternate plan, one that offers something new.
"This book is both a map and an invitation: to expose the lie of scarcity, reclaim the promise of abundance, and offer a practical framework for ending unnecessary suffering. The storm is real, but so is the possibility of thriving—together," said Brochu.
David F. Brochu is the founder and CEO of StrategicPoint Investment Advisors, with decades of experience in sales management, investment, and business building. He held numerous securities licenses and is a former Certified Financial Planner. Brochu has served as a nonprofit trustee, board member, and board chair. A serial entrepreneur and company founder, he is self-educated and now works as a writer, systems thinker, and philosopher.
Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. Thrive is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
David F Brochu, Salem Author Services, 603-490-8921, [email protected]
SOURCE Liberty Hill
Share this article