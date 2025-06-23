Stop Living In Scarcity And Embrace The Possibility Of Thriving

"This book is both a map and an invitation: to expose the lie of scarcity, reclaim the promise of abundance, and offer a practical framework for ending unnecessary suffering. The storm is real, but so is the possibility of thriving—together" Post this

"This book is both a map and an invitation: to expose the lie of scarcity, reclaim the promise of abundance, and offer a practical framework for ending unnecessary suffering. The storm is real, but so is the possibility of thriving—together," said Brochu.

David F. Brochu is the founder and CEO of StrategicPoint Investment Advisors, with decades of experience in sales management, investment, and business building. He held numerous securities licenses and is a former Certified Financial Planner. Brochu has served as a nonprofit trustee, board member, and board chair. A serial entrepreneur and company founder, he is self-educated and now works as a writer, systems thinker, and philosopher.

Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. Thrive is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

