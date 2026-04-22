Stop Reacting, Start Governing: EDSAFE AI Launches A Quarter Million Dollar Spark Grant Fund

Master AI governance in 10 virtual modules and unlock a direct pathway to $250,000 in Spark Fund grants

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The EDSAFE AI Alliance announced the launch of "Policy Essentials: Building the SAFE Infrastructure for AI in Education," a first-of-its-kind, self-paced course designed to equip education leaders with the frameworks and capacity to govern Generative AI with clarity and purpose. While 85% of K–12 teachers reported using AI tools for tasks like curriculum development and assignment generation during the 2024–2025 school year, only 31% of public schools had established a written policy governing AI use as of late 2024.

As Generative AI fundamentally changes the requirements for effective EdTech governance, many education systems are struggling to move beyond traditional acceptable use policies (AUPs) that were not built for the complexities of Large Language Models (LLMs). To solve this capacity gap, EDSAFE AI Alliance's new online course provides a structured roadmap for superintendents, chief technology officers, educators, state chiefs, state legislators, and school boards to build a "SAFE" infrastructure that addresses student privacy, algorithmic bias, and vendor accountability.

"AI is already in our classrooms, but traditional policies are not equipped to answer the questions introduced by Generative AI," said Andrea Claver, Project Manager for the EDSAFE AI Alliance. "This course is a call to action for leaders to embrace proactive strategies and start governing rather than reacting. We aren't just equipping them with knowledge; we are providing the tools and the funding to operationalize safety and opportunity across their entire state or district."

The launch opens up an inspiring opportunity for all participants who have completed the course through the EDSAFE AI Spark Fund. By completing the program and earning a certificate, states and districts unlock the door to applying for a share of $250,000 in grant funding dedicated to jump-starting AI governance in their districts or states.

Unlike traditional grants, the Spark Fund focuses on support for Technical Assistance (TA). This unique model acts as a force multiplier, matching leaders who identify a problem of practice with EDSAFE AI-vetted and aligned partner organizations. These experts provide direct, hands-on assistance to implement SAFE-aligned policies, closing the gap between high-level policy development and on-the-ground execution.

The course is designed for busy leaders and consists of 10 modules (approximately 20 minutes each), for a total time commitment of 3 hours and 20 minutes. Key topics include:

The SAFE Framework: Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Efficacy in K-12

Redefining Integrity: Addressing academic honesty in the age of AI

The Policy Stack: Moving from vision statements to operational staff manuals

Procurement as Gatekeeping: Using evidence of impact to drive adoption

In addition to the curriculum, participants gain 24/7 access to Polly C. (coming soon!), a specialized AI course assistant trained on the latest research and governance best practices, as well as the EDSAFE AI Policy Lab resources.

This course is specifically designed for:

State Chiefs and State Education Agency Staff

Superintendents and Assistant Superintendents

Chief Technology Officers and IT Directors

School Board Members and District Policy Committees

State and Local Policymakers

Educators

Registration for "Policy Essentials: Building the SAFE Infrastructure for AI in Education" is open now. To learn more or to enroll your leadership team, visit www.edsafeai.org/policy-essentials-course.

About the EDSAFE AI Alliance

EDSAFE uses the SAFE Benchmarks Framework to align stakeholders toward equitable outcomes for learners and better environments for educators. We address urgent data management risks to ensure responsible AI serves as a lever for innovation while strictly protecting student privacy. By providing targeted guidance and guardrails, our benchmarks transform disparate efforts into a unified path for safe, ethical progress.

Contact: Jessica Duff, APR

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jessica Duff, InnovateEDU, 1 501-319-4901, [email protected], www.innovateedunyc.org

SOURCE EDSAFE AI Alliance