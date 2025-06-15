Stop Switching Tools: eWizard Launches eVa, the All-in-One AI Agent for Seamless and Compliant Pharma Content

"We built eVa not just to speed up content creation, but to build trust in the process. Compliance is a conversation, not a checkbox — and eVa brings that conversation into the heart of the workflow." — Dan Atieh, Head of Product, eWizard Post this

How eVa Works

Pharma and life sciences marketing teams often work across disconnected systems — writing text in one tool, building visuals in another, and compliance tracked in spreadsheets. This creates weeks of back-and-forth between creative teams, compliance and medical, and external agencies.

eVa reduces the need to switch between multiple tools by guiding teams through the entire process — from briefing to approval. Users can give eVa a simple prompt or an existing template to generate a full content layout. The AI Agent automatically pulls approved text snippets from a user's DAM system and suggests context-relevant images.

When a user's DAM doesn't have what is needed, eVa generates new copy or custom visuals, clearly labeling everything as "AI-generated." Before content leaves the platform, eWizard's MLR agent flags potential compliance issues and suggests corrections, reducing the review cycles that typically slow down go-to-market time.

The value behind eVa builds on an already recognized foundation — in June 2025, the eWizard platform was named a Gold Globee® Award Winner for Most Innovative Product of the Year, highlighting its role in helping life sciences organizations overcome some of the industry's toughest challenges — from speeding up MLR review cycles, to reducing manual tasks like asset tagging, and enabling true omnichannel orchestration.

"We built eVa not just to speed up content creation, but to build trust in the process. Compliance is a conversation, not a checkbox — and eVa brings that conversation into the heart of the workflow."

— Dan Atieh, Head of Product, eWizard

Why This Approach Makes Sense

eVa works because it doesn't ask teams to change how they work or adopt new platforms. It simply integrates into the platform many pharmaceutical teams already use.

Users automatically leverage brand-approved assets, ensuring consistency and compliance. Localization becomes simpler, adapting content efficiently without starting from scratch. Campaign launches move faster while maintaining compliance and message integrity.

In regulated industries like life sciences, professionals need AI that gets the balance between moving fast and staying compliant. That's what eWizard is aiming for with eVa AI Agent.

See eVa in Action

Watch eVa in action in Viseven's YouTube video walkthrough, which showcases how pharmaceutical marketers can create and validate content directly inside eWizard.

To explore how eVa fits your workflow, book a personalized demo.

