Stop Wasting Time Counting Calories: Snap a Photo Instead!

Municorn's AI-Powered Food Photo Recognition Revolutionizes Meal Tracking, Offering Instant Calorie and Macro Breakdowns with Just a Snap.

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Municorn's Calorie Counter & Food Tracker App has introduced AI-powered food photo recognition, transforming how users track their meals. Snap a photo of your plate, and the app will analyze the meal, providing a quick and accurate breakdown of calories and macros. Tracking has never been this fast and easy!

This innovation is part of Municorn's ongoing commitment to simplifying health management. The Calorie Counter App eliminates the tedious task of individually searching for each ingredient, brand, and weight. Instead, users can type descriptions like "Grilled chicken breast with avocado salad," and the AI instantly calculates calories and macros.

The newly launched photo recognition feature takes this convenience to the next level. Users on the go can now rely on their smartphone camera to track meals. The app identifies each ingredient and portion size by capturing a quick photo (preferably with good lighting). While minor adjustments may sometimes be necessary, the feature is continuously improving, and users are already benefiting from its capabilities.

Helen J., a long-time user, shared her excitement:

"I've been waiting for this feature because I'm always eating on the go. The photo recognition works almost perfectly—just a few tweaks for portion sizes, and I get an accurate meal breakdown every time. It's a game-changer!"

About Municorn Limited

Municorn Limited is a Cyprus-based mobile software company dedicated to creating apps that simplify everyday life by automating time-consuming tasks. Their Calorie Counter App is a standout product in the Health & Fitness category, one of the company's most successful verticals. With over 18 million downloads, Municorn continues to improve its existing products and develop new ones.

Alex Webster, Municorn Limited, +357 25 222 249, [email protected], https://municorn.com/

