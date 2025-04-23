Stor-It Self Storage Opens its Newest Location in Boise

Stor-It's New Facility Includes Over 240,000 Square Feet in its 1st Phase

BOISE, Idaho, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stor-It Self Storage, the largest private storage operator in Idaho, today announced the grand opening of its recently completed first phase at their 6099 S. Federal Way Boise Facility (Yamhill Road and Federal Way). The grand opening event will take place on May 5, 2025, at 2:00 PM onsite.

The impressive first phase of this Class A project was built by Forge Building Company, an Idaho Company. The facility features 240,000 square feet of drive-up storage, climate-controlled storage, indoor storage, commercial storage, commercial office suites, large angled covered parking, and an RV wash bay with a dump station. With Micron's expansion right up the road, Lucky Peak, and Arrowrock close by, coupled with the area's growing population, this location is the ideal site for the area's storage needs.

Forge Building Company has been building all of Stor-It's facilities for the past 24+ years.

"The values that Stor-It hold strong are completely in alignment with those of Forge Building Company," said C.W. Hurless of Stor-It. "Both companies treat their customers and employees like family. We would never build, renovate, or consider a property that Forge hasn't been involved with. Because of our relationship of over 20 years, we know that if Forge is involved, it will get built to the highest standards."

"Our relationship with Stor-It started back in 2001," said Hamish Bell, CEO of Forge. "Since that first project, we have been involved in helping Stor-It develop, do maintenance and repairs, remodel, or build facilities from the ground up for its 20 facilities and over three million square feet of self-storage space. This treasured relationship was the catalyst that led to the founding of Forge Building Company in 2007."

Idaho Strong

Stor-It has been around for over 50 years and is the largest storage provider in the state of Idaho. What started as just one storage location over five decades ago has since expanded to more than 20 facilities serving the Greater Treasure Valley, Donnelly, and McCall with over three million square feet of convenient, affordable storage.

Stor-It's History

The company started with a professor teaching a business class at Boise State University in the areas of real estate and finance. He loved to teach his classes by using real life examples and encouraged his students to apply those to what he was teaching.

One day, some students came to him and said they had found a piece of property to invest in. The professor was excited but asked his students a few business-related questions to ensure they were serious. They wanted to acquire a property on Mitchell Street in Boise, Idaho, and put storage units on it. This was laughable at the time, but it did spark an interest in the professor. The professor believed in his students, and they all took the risk.

Stor-It Self Storage was started in 1972 by this professor and four of his students. As the students graduated and moved on, they were bought out by the professor, and he continued to grow the business with his family every step of the way. Now, he even has his grandchildren working by his side in the family business!

About Stor-It Self Storage

The day in 1972 when Stor-It opened the doors to its first location on Mitchell Street in Boise marked the grand opening of the very first operational self storage provider in Idaho. What started as just a couple hundred storage units grew over 50 years to what Stor-It likes to call its "well-oiled, Green Machine." Stor-It is unique in that they have Forge Building Company build their sites very large, maximizing the square footage. One site can range from 80,000 square feet to the current largest of 455,000 square feet, designed perfectly to fit its valued customers' storage needs.

The company truly knows storage inside and out. With a core of strong family values today and more than 50 years of service, this now 3rd-generation company has worked together to provide the best storage solutions in Idaho.

For more information, please visit https://www.stor-it.com/.

About Forge Building Company

Founded in 2007 by veterans Hamish Bell and Hayden Farrell, Forge Building Company has become a leading expert and provider of comprehensive steel building solutions. With over two decades of experience and a portfolio exceeding 500 projects and 50 million square feet of construction, Forge Building Company remains privately owned and headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

For more information, please visit www.forgebuildings.com

Media Contact

David Hurless, Stor-It Self Storage, 1 208-867-8578, [email protected], https://www.stor-it.com/

