STOR MiniMAP™ Brings Professional-Grade Food Preservation to Kitchens

In professional kitchens, prep time is money," said Chrissy Ford, CEO & Founder of STOR. MiniMAP™ gives chefs the freedom to prep without sacrificing quality or freshness, and brings preservation technology that food producers rely on into kitchens. Post this

"In professional kitchens, prep time is money. At home, it's sanity," said Chrissy Ford, CEO and Founder of STOR. "When you make fresh pesto on Sunday, you should be able to use it all week without it turning brown. Ingredients on a weekend shouldn't be wilted by Tuesday. MiniMAP™ gives cooks the freedom to prep ahead without sacrificing quality, preserving delicate ingredients, sauces, breads, and more. It brings the same preservation tools food producers have relied on for years into kitchens at home and in foodservice."

Extends Freshness, Saves Prep Time

MiniMAP™ works by replacing oxygen, the primary driver of spoilage, with food-grade inert gases. This creates an optimal environment that:

Extends the life of delicate ingredients like microgreens, truffles, and fresh pasta by days or weeks

Preserves fresh sauces, pestos, and dressings without preservatives

Keeps artisan breads, pastries, and baked goods at peak freshness

Protects meal prep and leftovers while maintaining flavor and texture

Reduces prep time by enabling advanced preparation without quality loss

What's more? MiniMAP also functions as a vacuum sealer. Use either or both of its food-preserving or prep-enhancing functions (e.g., vacuum marinating) to transform your cooking experience.

Using MiniMAP™ is simple. Place food in a STOR-compatible container, seal it, insert the handheld device, and activate. In seconds, the atmosphere inside the container is transformed, helping protect food far longer than traditional storage methods.

Works With Containers You Already Own

MiniMAP™ works with STOR's proprietary glass containers or STOR Tops™, universal lids designed to fit many popular food storage brands, such as Cambro food pans. Swappable gas cartridges are easy to replace, making professional-grade preservation accessible without bulky equipment or complicated setup.

Chef-Validated Performance

STOR has been tested in professional kitchens, where ingredient quality and food waste directly impact the bottom line.

"In a professional kitchen, timing is everything," said Chef Chris Sayegh, Culinary Director at the Macallan Villa in Los Angeles, "STOR allows me to prep delicate ingredients and exquisite sauces in advance without sacrificing quality. That is not just convenience, it fundamentally changes how efficiently we can work."

Reducing Waste, Protecting Investment

Up to 40 percent of food is wasted before it is eaten, with much of that loss occurring in homes and restaurants when fresh ingredients deteriorate before use. By extending ingredient life, STOR addresses both economic and environmental challenges.

"When people invest in quality ingredients, they want to use every bit of them," Ford added. "STOR helps families and chefs protect that investment by saving money, reducing food waste, and cutting methane emissions, all while keeping real food at its best."

Available to Order Now

The STOR MiniMAP™ system is available now for $299. Starter kits include the handheld MiniMAP™ device, gas cartridges, and STOR-compatible containers at $327.99. Additional containers, cartridges, and STOR Tops™ are sold separately.

For more information, visit storitfresh.com or follow @storitfresh on social media.

About STOR

STOR (Preservation Systems Inc.) makes fresh food last longer with MAP technology. STOR's MiniMAP™ system helps foodservice operators, chefs, and households extend freshness by bringing Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) technology, previously limited to commercial food production, into real kitchens for the first time. Designed by culinary and engineering professionals and backed by Congruent Ventures, Riot Ventures, and Tet VC. Learn more at storitfresh.com.

Media Contact

Tia Mattson, www.storitfresh.com, 1 3038683131, [email protected], www.storitfresh.com

Tia Mattson, STOR, 1 3038683131, [email protected], www.storitfresh.com

SOURCE www.storitfresh.com