Storable Accelerates Momentum With Unveiling of Innovative Solutions

Highlights of Storable's latest product releases and updates include:

Contactless Entry App: Revolutionizing Tenant Access

As demand for seamless, contact-free experiences continues to grow, Storable introduced its latest contactless entry solutions to meet tenants' evolving needs. Using the company's new Contactless Entry app, SiteLink customers using Storable Access Control can now empower their tenants to more easily access the facility without the need to remember gate codes or maintain access cards and fobs. This feature not only enhances the customer experience but also streamlines operations by reducing administrative tasks for facility staff.

Future Move-Ins: Simplifying Tenant Acquisition

In an effort to help operators maintain solid occupancy levels, Storable introduced the Future Move-Ins feature to its storEDGE platform. This tool allows tenants to schedule move-ins at a future date with ease, reducing the need for manual follow-up and ensuring a smooth transition from lead to lease. Operators can optionally configure the feature to have tenants sign paperwork and make their first payment upon setting up the Future Move-In. By automating this process, operators can focus on other revenue-generating activities while maintaining a steady flow of new tenants.

Insured-to-Value: Enhancing Tenant Insurance Coverage

Storable also unveiled its [Insured-to-Value Tenant-Insurance technology, the industry's first dynamic pricing solution for tenant insurance. The solution allows operators to tailor minimum coverage requirements based on the specific unit group, better aligning coverage with the value of stored goods. It not only improves tenant protection but also drives incremental revenue for operators and reduces reputational risks.

Storage Auctions Acquisition: Simplifying Auctions Management

Managing delinquent accounts is a critical aspect of maintaining financial health for any storage facility. With Storable's acquisition of StorageAuctions.com in June, it created the only platform to offer an end-to-end corporate delinquency solution in-house.

By integrating StorageAuctions.com's robust online auction services, Storable upgraded its existing offerings to include a dynamic auction module that addresses the often dreaded but necessary part of storage management — clearing delinquent units. The integration now allows for smoother transitions and greater efficiency in vacating units, thereby optimizing the re-rental process and enhancing overall operational effectiveness.

Storable CRM: Optimizing Customer Engagement

Additionally, Storable saw the launch of Storable CRM (formerly CallPotential Contact Center) — a comprehensive automation platform designed to streamline communication, track performance, and automate processes to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. With features such as call tracking, lead management, and automated follow-ups, Storable CRM helps you maximize revenue and improve customer service.

AI Investments: Enhancing Efficiency and Personalization

Storable also continues to invest in next-generation technologies and is integrating AI across its solution suite. As operators adapt to an increasingly fast-paced market, they'll be equipped with predictive insights, automation, and advanced customer engagement tools that will empower them to deliver a more seamless and efficient management experience.

"Over the next 12 months, we are accelerating our investment in AI by embedding intelligent workflows into our current products and creating new AI-native solutions," said Saunvit Pandya, SVP, Product and Platform at Storable. "These innovations will significantly enhance personalized experiences for our customers and their tenants, while empowering operators to boost operational efficiency at a pivotal moment for the industry."

"At Storable, we're passionate about helping self-storage operators stay ahead of the curve," added Chuck Gordon, CEO of Storable "Our newest innovations are all about simplifying their daily operations and enhancing the tenant experience. We're committed to providing the right tools that allow our customers to not just meet, but exceed their business goals."

For more information about Storable's latest product releases and upgrades, download the full Summer Release Innovation Report here.

