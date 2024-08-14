Storable Celebrates Management of 10 Million Self-Storage Units with Philanthropic Contribution

"Reaching 10 million self-storage units on our platform is a proud moment for Storable, and it's also a chance for us to give back. These contributions are a part of our broader effort to make a positive impact on the world, both environmentally and socially." - Chuck Gordon, CEO of Storable Post this

Eden: People + Planet focuses on restoring and reforesting degraded lands worldwide. Storable's donation will aid in the planting of trees across an area equivalent to 12 football fields, or 5 hectares, contributing to Eden's broader mission of creating long-term environmental, socioeconomic, and biodiversity benefits.

Storage Gives will use the $5,000 donation to fund its water program in partnership with Water For LIFE. Storable's contribution will build a brand new water well in Sub-Saharan Africa, providing clean, safe drinking water for more than 1,000 people. The average person uses 3 liters of water per day, translating to over 1.1 million liters for a village of 1,000 people in a year. This initiative addresses a critical global issue and improves the quality of life for countless individuals.

"We're thrilled when partners like Storable step up to support our mission," said Lonnie Bickford, founder of Storage Gives. "This generous donation will fully fund a drinking well through our Water for LIFE initiative, providing clean, safe water to communities in need. Storable's contribution is a significant boost to our efforts to improve global access to essential resources and transform lives worldwide."

"Reaching 10 million self-storage units on our platform is a proud moment for Storable, and it's also a chance for us to give back," said Chuck Gordon, CEO of Storable. "We're excited to support both Eden: People + Planet and Storage Gives' water program. These contributions are a part of our broader effort to make a positive impact on the world, both environmentally and socially."

Storable is committed to leveraging its success in the self-storage industry to foster positive change beyond business. The company looks forward to continuing its support for sustainable and humanitarian initiatives, promoting a better future for all.

