Storable Drives Record Innovation and Impact Across Property Management Software in 2024

Technology adoption drives unprecedented operational efficiency and customer engagement across self-storage, marine, and RV & camping industries
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Storable, the leading provider of property management software tailored for the self-storage, marine, and RV & camping industries, today shared key milestones highlighting the growing adoption of technology solutions throughout 2024. The company's data reveals unprecedented momentum in digital transformation, with owners and operators increasingly leveraging automation and cloud-based tools to drive operational efficiency and enhance customer experience.
Strategic Growth Initiatives
2024 marked a year of strategic expansion for Storable as the company strengthened its technology leadership across all three core sectors. Through strategic platform expansion and continuous innovation Storable built a more comprehensive ecosystem of solutions to address the evolving needs of property operators:
- Integration of StorageAuctions.com created the industry's first true end-to-end delinquency management solution for self-storage
- Acquisition of Newbook established a strong foundation in specialized hospitality technology with Storable RV & Camping
- Enhancement of Storable Marine operations through Molo and Stellar platforms
"The remarkable growth and adoption we've seen across the company in 2024 demonstrates how technology is fundamentally transforming these industries," said Chuck Gordon, CEO of Storable. "As we continue to expand our platform and innovate across self-storage, marine, and RV & camping sectors, we're committed to leading the next wave of property management software that will define these markets in 2025 and beyond."
Self-Storage Innovation and Impact
In 2024, Storable's facility management software transformed the storage industry by:
- Powering 10+ million storage units
- Processing 82+ million tenant payments
- Facilitating 4 million move-ins
Performance Metrics
- 35,000+ hours saved through automated collections processes over 1.8 Million customer touch points
- $312 Million in revenue recovered through streamlined collections
Marine Sector Growth
In 2024, Storable Marine's technology solutions, Molo and Stellar IMS, transformed the marina industry by:
- Processing 300,000+ annual IMS transactions
- Managing 17,000+ rental units
- Reducing operator call volume by approximately 80%
- Streamlining operations through dynamic pricing, centralized accounting, and mobile applications
RV & Camping Advancement
This addition of Newbook to the Storable family brings enterprise-grade capabilities to this growing sector. Key achievements powered by Newbook in 2024 include:
- Over 6.9 Million guest bookings, ensuring hassle-free travel for customers
- 16 Million emails and SMS messages sent through Newbook; enabling streamlined and personalized guest communication
- 217,000 add-on bookings processed (+29% YoY), including equipment rentals and facility amenities, enabling streamlined guest experiences
Looking Forward
The coming year will see continued investment in AI and automation capabilities across Storable, aimed at helping operators streamline daily operations and deliver exceptional customer experiences.
About Storable
Storable is the leading provider of property management software for specialty real estate, powering the self-storage, marine and RV & camping industries. Storable is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, offering a suite of products that includes management software, marketplace, websites, access control, insurance, payments, and more. Storable takes pride in supporting owners, operators and managers along each step of their journey and enabling them to achieve their operational goals. For more information, visit http://www.storable.com.
