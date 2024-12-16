Storable Drives Record Innovation and Impact Across Property Management Software in 2024

"As we continue to expand our platform and innovate across self-storage, marine, and RV & camping sectors, we're committed to leading the next wave of property management software that will define these markets in 2025 and beyond." - Chuck Gordon, CEO of Storable. Post this

2024 marked a year of strategic expansion for Storable as the company strengthened its technology leadership across all three core sectors. Through strategic platform expansion and continuous innovation Storable built a more comprehensive ecosystem of solutions to address the evolving needs of property operators:

Integration of StorageAuctions.com created the industry's first true end-to-end delinquency management solution for self-storage

Acquisition of Newbook established a strong foundation in specialized hospitality technology with Storable RV & Camping

Enhancement of Storable Marine operations through Molo and Stellar platforms

"The remarkable growth and adoption we've seen across the company in 2024 demonstrates how technology is fundamentally transforming these industries," said Chuck Gordon, CEO of Storable. "As we continue to expand our platform and innovate across self-storage, marine, and RV & camping sectors, we're committed to leading the next wave of property management software that will define these markets in 2025 and beyond."

Self-Storage Innovation and Impact

In 2024, Storable's facility management software transformed the storage industry by:

Powering 10+ million storage units

Processing 82+ million tenant payments

Facilitating 4 million move-ins

Performance Metrics

35,000+ hours saved through automated collections processes over 1.8 Million customer touch points

$312 Million in revenue recovered through streamlined collections

Marine Sector Growth

In 2024, Storable Marine's technology solutions, Molo and Stellar IMS, transformed the marina industry by:

Processing 300,000+ annual IMS transactions

Managing 17,000+ rental units

Reducing operator call volume by approximately 80%

Streamlining operations through dynamic pricing, centralized accounting, and mobile applications

RV & Camping Advancement

This addition of Newbook to the Storable family brings enterprise-grade capabilities to this growing sector. Key achievements powered by Newbook in 2024 include:

Over 6.9 Million guest bookings, ensuring hassle-free travel for customers

16 Million emails and SMS messages sent through Newbook; enabling streamlined and personalized guest communication

217,000 add-on bookings processed (+29% YoY), including equipment rentals and facility amenities, enabling streamlined guest experiences

Looking Forward

The coming year will see continued investment in AI and automation capabilities across Storable, aimed at helping operators streamline daily operations and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

About Storable

Storable is the leading provider of property management software for specialty real estate, powering the self-storage, marine and RV & camping industries. Storable is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, offering a suite of products that includes management software, marketplace, websites, access control, insurance, payments, and more. Storable takes pride in supporting owners, operators and managers along each step of their journey and enabling them to achieve their operational goals. For more information, visit http://www.storable.com.

Media Contact

John Eidson, Storable, 2035617112, [email protected], www.storable.com

SOURCE Storable