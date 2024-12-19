Storable Marine Division Accelerates Enterprise Innovation, Earns Industry Recognition

Company Earns Rising Leader Award, Debuts Advanced Enterprise Platform in Marina Technology Milestone

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Storable, the leading provider of property management solutions tailored for the marine industry, today announced significant enterprise platform enhancements while celebrating key industry recognition for its marine division's leadership.

Jonathan Smith, Product Owner of Storable's Marine Division, has been named a 2024 Young Leader Award recipient by The Docks Expo, highlighting the company's culture of innovation and leadership in marine technology. The prestigious award recognizes professionals under 40 who have made significant contributions to the marina and boatyard industry. Smith's journey from customer success to product development exemplifies his deep understanding of marina operations and commitment to innovative solutions to better serve Storable's customers. His contributions have been particularly impactful in developing solutions that address the complex needs of multi-location marina operations.

"Jonathan's exceptional ability to translate customer needs into powerful product solutions has been instrumental in advancing our marine technology platform," said Chris Edwards, GM of the Marine Division at Storable. "His frontline experience and vision continue to drive measurable improvements in both customer satisfaction and product adoption."

Building on this momentum, Storable announced significant enterprise capabilities across its marina technology platforms:

Molo Marina Management Software

Site-based user permissions and access control for multi-location operations

Advanced work order management systems built for technicians and customers alike

Enterprise integration with NetSuite for centralized financial management

Data lake access enabling advanced analytics and multi-location reporting

Stellar IMS Rental Platform

Innovative new dock attendant interface offering modern, user-friendly experience with customizable views

Digital waiver system with pre-arrival processing and QR code accessibility for paperless operations

Enhanced mobile capabilities including remote dock management and offline mode

Comprehensive attendant management and safety compliance tools

These enterprise-grade enhancements enable operators to standardize operations, boost productivity, and gain unprecedented visibility across their locations. The integration capabilities particularly benefit larger operators seeking to consolidate their technology stack while maintaining granular control over their operations.

As marinas continue to modernize their operations, Storable remains focused on delivering enterprise-grade technology that combines powerful backend capabilities with intuitive frontline tools that enhance both operational efficiency and the customer experience.

About Storable

Storable is the leading provider of property management solutions, powering the self-storage, marine and RV and camping industries. Through its marine products - Molo Marina Management Software and Stellar rental platform - Storable helps marina operators streamline every aspect of their business, from slip inventory and service management to boat clubs and rentals. Advanced features include dynamic pricing, centralized accounting, and mobile applications. For more information, visit http://www.getmolo.com.

