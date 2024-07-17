Storable Releases Latest Corporate Social Responsibility Report

"At Storable, we understand that our responsibilities extend far beyond profit margins and market share; we are deeply committed to being a force for good in the world." --Chuck Gordon, CEO of Storable Post this

Environmental Sustainability: Reducing Carbon Footprint and Promoting Reforestation

At the heart of Storable's environmental sustainability efforts is its commitment to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), aligning with the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C limit. In 2023, Storable achieved a 50% reduction in overall carbon emissions from its 2021 baseline, putting it on pace to far surpass its 2030 target.

Moreover, Storable's reforestation project, in collaboration with Evertreen, contributed to global reforestation efforts by planting 190 trees across 17 countries, absorbing 78 tons of CO2, and creating valuable work hours for local farmers. These actions not only offset carbon emissions but also promoted biodiversity and supported local communities.

Social and Community Impact: Charitable Giving and Volunteerism

In 2023, Storable donated over $36,000 to more than 60 charitable organizations, supporting causes ranging from equitable access to technology, animal welfare, and LGBTQIA+ advocacy to food security and neurodiversity research. Employees dedicated over 500 volunteer hours to 40 organizations, emphasizing Storable's dedication to community engagement and social impact.

Advancing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB)

Storable continues to prioritize DEIB, recognizing it as fundamental to its corporate culture. In 2023, the company expanded its Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to include NeuroSpicy and Voices of Color in Tech (VoCiT), fostering safe spaces for neurodivergent employees and Black tech professionals.

Storable also reported increases in the representation of diverse groups in management positions and promotions, reflecting its commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where all employees can thrive.

"At Storable, we understand that our responsibilities extend far beyond profit margins and market share; we are deeply committed to being a force for good in the world," said Chuck Gordon, CEO of Storable. "This year's report highlights our dedication to sustainability, diversity and inclusion, community involvement, and ethical business conduct. Looking ahead, we aim to continually innovate, collaborate, and lead with purpose. Together, we can create a more sustainable, equitable, and thriving world for future generations."

About Storable

Storable is a leading provider of integrated technology solutions, powering the self-storage and marine industries. Storable is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, offering a suite of products that includes management software, marketplace, websites, access control, insurance, payments, and more. Storable takes pride in supporting operators and managers along each step of their journey and enabling them to achieve their operational goals. For more information, visit http://www.storable.com.

