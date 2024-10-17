Storable's 2025 Self-Storage Industry Outlook Reveals Game-Changing Trends and Opportunities

"We're seeing a perfect storm of economic shifts and increased mobility that's reshaping tenant demands. Operators who can pivot quickly—balancing competitive pricing with tech-driven, value-added services—will be the ones who thrive." - Chuck Gordon, CEO, Storable Post this

Key findings from the report include:

Surge in Relocation Plans: The nearly 4-in-10 (37%) of Americans that are either considering or planning a move within the next 6-12 months is a notable increase from the 25% who reported the same in a previous Storable report released last March. A further 23% said they were "maybe" considering a move, potentially increasing the total percentage to over 60%.

Economic Factors Driving Demand: 13% of those considering a move cite lower interest rates as a key factor, with this sentiment even stronger among younger adults. Further Federal Reserve rate cuts could unlock significant pent-up demand in both real estate and self-storage sectors.

Regional Preferences: The South emerges as the most popular destination for relocation, chosen by 40% of potential movers, followed by the Northeast (23%), West (12%), and Midwest (10%).

Price Sensitivity and Value Perception: 83% of respondents cite price as the most critical factor when choosing a storage facility. This is a marked increase from the 69% who said the same earlier this year. Additionally, 33% of tenants claim a price increase of 10-20% would trigger them to leave their self-storage facility.

"Our '2025 Self-Storage Industry Outlook' isn't just a report—it's a blueprint for success in a rapidly changing market," said Chuck Gordon, CEO of Storable. "We're seeing a perfect storm of economic shifts and increased mobility that's reshaping tenant demands. Operators who can pivot quickly—balancing competitive pricing with tech-driven, value-added services—will be the ones who thrive. This report gives them the insights to do just that."

From leveraging cutting-edge tech to tapping into emerging customer needs, the report equips industry players with the insights needed to turn challenges into opportunities and position themselves for success in the years ahead.

