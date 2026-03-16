Storage Asset Management and StorageDefender Set New Institutional Standard with Portfolio-Wide Smart Unit Rollout

"Our collaboration with StorageDefender reflects our commitment to innovation and stewardship. Smart Units allow us to deliver measurable financial impact while providing greater protection and peace of mind," said Alyssa Quill, CEO of SAM Post this

Comprehensive Evaluation of Portfolio Standard

The decision to standardize follows a comprehensive evaluation of the technology platform and customer demand. The 2025 SSA Demand Study validates this shift, showing that 61% of tenants identify individual unit monitoring as a critical feature. By providing "no-app-required" real-time visibility, SAM is moving beyond contactless access to true frictionless customer engagement, meeting the "smart home" expectations of the modern renter.

Peace of Mind that Profits

Central to this initiative is the theme "Peace of Mind that Profits." In an environment of profit headwinds and rental rate pressure, unit-level intelligence drives a sustainable revenue stream that directly improves Net Operating Income (NOI). Beyond enhancing the tenant experience, these tools deliver meaningful operational advantages, including leveraging data-driven oversight and automation to enable efficient, scalable remote facility management.

With more than 15 years of data-driven management experience, national scale, operational discipline, and a willingness to evolve, SAM continues to set the institutional benchmark for modern third-party self-storage management. As a trusted extension of ownership, SAM evaluates every initiative through the lens of long-term asset value and operational efficiency, ensuring that innovation serves both tenant experience and investor returns.

"Our collaboration with StorageDefender reflects our commitment to innovation and stewardship," said Alyssa Quill, CEO of Storage Asset Management. "As an extension of our clients, we are focused on implementing solutions that create diversified revenue streams, strengthen asset performance, and elevate the customer experience. Smart Storage Units allow us to deliver measurable financial impact while providing greater protection and peace of mind."

To ensure seamless execution of this portfolio-wide roll-out, SAM has appointed a dedicated Program Success Manager to lead adoption in lockstep with StorageDefender's success team.

"Wide-scale adoption of Smart Unit technology is no longer a question of 'if,' but 'how fast," said Mark Cieri, CEO of StorageDefender. "As the pioneer in this space, we see SAM at the forefront, proving that real-time unit connectivity is the key to managing the modern facility. Together, I believe we are solidifying a benchmark that will redefine property management for years to come."

StorageDefender will be showcasing the results of this portfolio-wide standard at Booth #843 during the Self Storage Association Spring Conference on March 18-20th.

For more information on Storage Asset Management and StorageDefender, visit www.storageassetmanagement.com or www.storage-defender.com.

About Storage Asset Management:

Storage Asset Management (SAM) is a York, PA-based self-storage property management company. SAM is the third largest third-party self-storage management company in the United States and the largest privately owned management company. For more information, please visit www.storageassetmanagement.com

About StorageDefender Inc:

StorageDefender is a leading provider of smart facility technology for the self-storage industry. Our comprehensive platform, including the Web Management Portal (WMP), Smart Storage Units, and Smart Zones, delivers innovative solutions that help facility owners and operators enhance visibility, improve efficiency, and increase profitability. The WMP provides centralized management and control, while Smart Units and Smart Zones drive facility automation, offering real-time monitoring and optimization of operations. This integrated technology platform transforms storage management, delivering safe, scalable, and reliable solutions that redefine how businesses and customers interact with stored assets. (www.storage-defender.com)

Media Contact

Brook Bland, StorageDefender, 1 (877) 533-3363 2, [email protected], http://www.storage-defender.com/

Melissa Stiles, Storage Asset Management, 1 (717) 779-1452, [email protected], https://storageassetmanagement.com/

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SOURCE StorageDefender