Storage of America Selects White Label Storage to Manage Multi-State Portfolio

The collection of facilities includes more than 3.0 million square feet across 17,000 units in operating sites and sites under development.

"We were looking for a partner with the operational expertise to help us scale without compromising the service our customers expect," said Derek Walker, President at Storage of America.

"With White Label Storage, we found a team that shares our remote-management philosophy and commitment to efficient, tech-driven operations. It's rare to find that kind of alignment, and we're thrilled to be working together."

The new partnership includes implementations of WLS's revenue management framework, self storage marketing program, and operational systems across Storage of America's facilities to lower the overall cost structure and deliver an immediate impact to the bottom line.

"Storage of America is a great match for us. Our systems and in-house expertise allow us to manage large portfolios in diverse markets and deliver great results," said Peter Smyth, CEO of White Label Storage. "Their legacy of excellent customer service means Storage of America already has a positive brand perception across local markets. We're excited to get to work."

As White Label Storage manages their existing portfolio, the Storage of America team will be able to focus on adding new facilities and expanding their footprint across the US.

With this latest partnership, White Label Storage expands their managed portfolio to over 200 facilities and solidifies their position as a flexible management partner for both local owners and large firms operating in multiple states.

About Storage of America

Storage of America is a family-owned self storage operator founded by Robert B. Walker, principal of Walker International Capital, a real estate investment and development firm founded in 1990. Mr. Walker started Self Storage of America in 2003 with his first big-box storage conversion in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Together, Storage of America and Walker International Capital have acquired more than 700 properties across a diverse real estate portfolio, including stabilized and value-add self-storage facilities, multifamily apartment complexes, neighborhood retail centers, office buildings, hospitality assets, and strategic land parcels for future development.

About White Label Storage

White Label Storage is a full-service third-party management company. Their holistic approach to operations, revenue management, and digital marketing enables owners and operators to lower costs, improve NOI, and spend less time on day-to-day operations. With a rapidly growing portfolio of 200+ facilities across 40 states, White Label provides the tools and expertise owners need to compete in today's evolving storage market.

