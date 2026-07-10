Storage Star Holdings with Self Storage Manager Successfully Onboarded 60 Newly Acquired Properties in a Single-Day

Strategic collaboration enables seamless technology transition as Storage Star doubles its managed portfolio

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Manager, Inc. (SSM), a leading provider of enterprise property management software for the self-storage industry, is proud to announce the successful onboarding of 60 newly acquired Storage Star properties to the SSM Cloud platform in a single day, supporting one of the company's largest expansion initiatives to date. With the acquisition, Storage Star has doubled the number of properties it owns, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued growth.

SSM's dedicated data migration, implementation, training, and client success teams collaboratively worked with Storage Star team at every stage, from migrating critical customer and operational data to validating configurations, training personnel, and coordinating go-live activities, which allowed all 60 locations to begin operating on the SSM Cloud platform in a single day.

"This implementation reflects exactly what our team is built to do," said Kat Shenoy, CEO & Chairman of Self Storage Manager, Inc. "Large-scale conversions require much more than technology; they require experienced people, disciplined project management, and a true partnership with the client. We have the resources, well-defined processes and most importantly the confidence to migrate large number of properties in a single day. When operators are making significant investments in growth, they need a technology partner that can execute with confidence. We're honored that Storage Star entrusted us with such an important milestone in their company's history."

Matt Garibaldi, Chief Executive Officer of Storage Star, credited the close collaboration between the two organizations for the project's success.

"Doubling the size of our portfolio is an exciting milestone for Storage Star, but it also presented a significant operational challenge. The Self Storage Manager team was an outstanding partner throughout the entire process. Their preparation, communication, and commitment gave us confidence every step of the way, and the successful launch of all 60 properties in a single day exceeded our expectations. We appreciate the dedication their entire organization brought to this project. SSM top management, including their CEO Kat Shenoy, were available to our team right from the beginning of the implementation project until the successful onboarding of all properties. We have ambitious growth plans and are looking forward to a long term and mutually beneficial partnership with SSM for years to come."

The implementation further demonstrates Self Storage Manager's ability to support operators of all sizes—from independent owners to large multi-state portfolios—with proven migration expertise and scalable implementation processes designed to minimize disruption.

About Storage Star

Storage Star is a leading self-storage company operating 10 million rentable square feet of storage space across 120 facilities in 21 states. Built on a mission of serving customers with excellence and integrity, Storage Star is committed to delivering exceptional service and a seamless storage experience in every community it serves. For more information, visit www.StorageStar.com.

About Self Storage Manager, Inc.

For over 24 years, Self Storage Manager, Inc. has been a trusted technology partner to the self-storage industry – delivering scalable, secure, and innovative software solutions for operator of all sizes. SSM provides a complete suite of tools designed to streamline operations, enhance tenant engagement, and support enterprise growth through automation and advanced analytics.

Key offerings include:

Self Storage Manager™ – Enterprise-level property management software for single and multi-facility operators

Online Rentals & Reservations – Includes electronic signature and secure digital lease storage

Call Center Module – Designed for managing inquiries, reservations, and rentals; integrates with leading phone systems

Call Tracker – Monitors call recordings and tracks key performance metrics like lead-to-rental conversion, cost per lead, and ROI on marketing campaigns

IVR Payment Module – Enables tenants to make payments by phone using interactive voice response

SSM Text Messenger – Cloud-based tool for automated payment reminders and past-due alerts, reducing manual collection efforts

Customer Portal – Empowers tenants to make payments, manage autopay, schedule move-outs, and update contact information

Mobile Site Walk-Through & Work Order Management – Android-based tools for lock checks, unit notes, maintenance tracking, and more

Power BI Integration – Provides advanced analytics with dozens of customizable dashboards developed with input from large operators

Advanced API Integrations – Connects with website providers, call centers, revenue management systems, gate providers, insurance companies, and lead aggregators

24/7 Customer Support – Includes a dedicated team and project manager for large operator implementations, along with regular software upgrades

Self Storage Manager is trusted by single and multi-facility operators across North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information, visit www.selfstoragemanager.com, call 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Shaun Lewy, Self Storage Manager, Inc., 1 800-469-1740 1, [email protected], www.selfstoragemanager.com

SOURCE Self Storage Manager, Inc.