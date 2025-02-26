'Storage Wars' Brandi Passante and 'Pawn Stars' Chumlee starring in the new TV series 'I am Bone' along with Lil Eazy E

Del La Pour Media and Films (Frank Powers) with production Company Paloma Films (Benny Ontiveros) and Shawn Martin, proudly announces the upcoming crime drama series, "I Am Bone," based on the true events of Shawn "Bone" Martin's life. The TV series now in Production delves into Martin's journey from a promising youth athlete to becoming one of Santa Monica's most notorious gang members, and his ultimate path to redemption. The series will also have appearances from Kurupt, Daz Dillinger and Lazy Bone from Bone thugs n Harmony.

EL PASO, Texas, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The series features a dynamic ensemble cast, including Eric "Lil Eazy-E" Wright as he Breaks into the Acting Realm as Lead Detective Thompson, Lil Eazy-E definitely finds a home in the series as he portrays a hardened beat Cop turned Detective and uncovers one of the most disturbing crimes that has been committed this century. The cast is rounded out by Michelle Martinez (HSI Agent), Austin "Chumlee" Russell (Lead HSI Analyst) , Brandi Passante (HSI Analyst) , Kenny Crossley (Judge) and Tony Toste (Agent Feehan). With notables Al Matamoros, Emmanuel Aldrete, Jerry Walker and Elizabeth Elise Gonzalez. Shawn Martin himself takes on the titular role, bringing an authentic portrayal to his own story. The narrative spans multiple phases of Martin's life, capturing the pivotal childhood event that led him into the gang world, his experiences with gang violence, incarceration, and his transformative journey after finding faith. A Star-Studded Production with Special Guest Appearances "I Am Bone" is set to feature appearances by renowned rappers, acclaimed actors, and special guests, enhancing the series' depth and appeal. Filming locations include El Paso, TX, Anthony, NM, Las Vegas, NV, and Los Angeles, CA, providing a gritty and authentic backdrop to the story. You can see full cast and crew updates on IMDb. As the Series progresses and follows "Bone" through his different stages of life you will get a unique look into the underbelly of the beast that is society. This edgy and shocking series will reveal harsh truth about social status, greed, power and the law as well as where all those lines and status' blur in retrospect to economic hierarchy. This journey will be an eye opening revelation that will ultimately lead to salvation. This exciting Journey is pooling together a never before seen Ensemble cast members from, Film, Music, Reality and Made for TV shows.