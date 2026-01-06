StorageChain Launches "Core" and "Intelligence," Delivering Decentralized Storage and AI Semantic Search at Up to 100× Lower Cost Than Major AI Providers

"Enterprises are spending a fortune storing documents they can't effectively search. StorageChain combines decentralized storage and AI search in one system, at a cost that finally makes enterprise document intelligence practical." — Chris Dominguez, CEO, StorageChain Post this

StorageChain Intelligence, priced at $0.30 per GB monthly, adds an AI-powered semantic and vector search layer that transforms unstructured documents into searchable, contextual knowledge. Intelligence automatically embeds PDFs, scanned materials, handwritten content, diagrams, spreadsheets, and reports into vector and semantic indexes that support natural-language querying.

Unlike OpenAI, Microsoft Azure, or Google Vertex AI whose enterprise-grade embedding, indexing, and compute pipelines often cost 30× to 100× more, StorageChain Intelligence provides a predictable storage-based pricing model that eliminates token fees, compute spikes, and unpredictable billing. Use our Core web3 storage cloud or bring your own (StorageChain integrates directly with AWS, SharePoint, Azure, etc.) where you can search millions of files instantly, discover patterns, topics, relationships.

"Enterprises are spending a fortune storing documents they can't even search," said Chris Dominguez, CEO of StorageChain. "OpenAI, Azure, and Google offer powerful AI tools, but the cost structures make large-scale deployment unrealistic for many organizations. StorageChain delivers decentralized storage and AI search in one system, at a cost that finally makes enterprise document intelligence accessible."

The platform targets industries burdened by historical and operational document volume, including legal, healthcare, insurance, finance, construction, logistics, and government. By separating decentralized storage (Core) from semantic intelligence (Intelligence), organizations can adopt each layer independently while future-proofing their data for emerging AI workflows, including retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), automated compliance review, and smart classification.

StorageChain is currently expanding its integration ecosystem to include scanning providers, enterprise content systems, and AI model platforms, enabling end-to-end document lifecycle automation.

More information is available at www.storagechain.io or contact [email protected].

About StorageChain

StorageChain builds decentralized cloud and AI document intelligence infrastructure, enabling organizations to turn unstructured data archives into fully searchable, AI-ready assets at a fraction of the traditional cost.

