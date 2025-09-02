StorageDefender and Attic Storage Announce Portfolio-Wide Rollout of Smart Storage Units

Pixler concluded, "StorageDefender's product and support are tried and true, and I honestly wouldn't look anywhere else. It's a self-storage solution that brings immense value to our business and portfolio, and we are confident this is just the beginning of what we can accomplish with their team." Post this

"When first being introduced to StorageDefender, I was immediately interested because the self-storage industry hasn't had a solution like this before," said Rick Pixler, Area Manager at Attic Storage. "We have fences, gates, and cameras, but we've never had that extra peace of mind in the space that matters the most – inside the customer's unit."

Mark Cieri, CEO of StorageDefender, said, "The results we're seeing at Attic Storage are a direct reflection of their excellence and a true partnership. Their team's proactive engagement made this rollout a success, and I look forward to watching our organizations grow together."

Pixler concluded, "StorageDefender's product and support are tried and true, and I honestly wouldn't look anywhere else. It's a self-storage solution that brings immense value to our business and portfolio, and we are confident this is just the beginning of what we can accomplish with their team."

For more information, visit www.storage-defender.com or meet the StorageDefender team at Booth #636 during the upcoming Self Storage Association 2025 Fall Conference, September 2-5, 2025.

About StorageDefender Inc.: StorageDefender is a leading provider of smart facility technology for the self-storage industry. Our comprehensive platform, including the Web Management Portal (WMP), Smart Units, and Smart Zones, delivers innovative solutions that help facility owners and operators enhance visibility, improve efficiency, and increase profitability. This integrated technology platform transforms storage management, providing safe, scalable, and reliable solutions that redefine how businesses and customers interact with stored assets.

www.storage-defender.com

About Attic Storage: The Attic Storage facilities are managed and operated by AMG (Attic Management Group), which is a veteran-owned and mission-driven company with 26 self-storage facilities across Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri. Committed to providing a best-in-class storage experience, the company offers a diverse mix of solutions, including climate-controlled units, drive-up access, and outdoor vehicle parking. Beyond its core business, Attic Storage is dedicated to community support through its partnership with Café Juan Ana, where every rental helps support local coffee producers and the communities of San Lucas Toliman in Guatemala.

https://www.attic-storage.com/

