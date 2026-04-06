StorageDefender and Cubby Announce Strategic Integration for Modern Self-Storage Operators

StorageDefender pioneered Smart Units and built a proven model around it, and now we can deliver on what our operators have been asking for: this high-margin revenue stream and deeper facility insight seamlessly integrated inside Cubby's platform. Post this

The integration follows a period of significant momentum for both companies. Most recently, StorageDefender announced that Storage Asset Management (SAM), one of the nation's largest third-party management firms, is standardizing Smart Unit monitoring across its portfolio spanning 37 states. Cubby has continued building market momentum equally, most recently securing a $63 million Series A led by Goldman Sachs, a vote of confidence in the hundreds of operators who have trusted Cubby to transform how they run their businesses.

A New Revenue Stream, Proven at Scale

Through this integration, Cubby operators can now offer, manage, and monetize StorageDefender Smart Units directly within their existing workflow, with no additional systems to learn or manage. StorageDefender's Smart Unit subscriptions generate an additional $12 to $20 in monthly revenue per enrolled unit. This proven, independent revenue stream complements Cubby's pricing intelligence and gives operators more ways to grow NOI without added complexity.

"At Cubby, we've built an open platform designed to bring best-in-class technology partners directly into our operators' workflow," said Matt Engfer, CEO and Co-founder of Cubby. "StorageDefender pioneered Smart Units and built a proven model around it, and now we can deliver on what our operators have been asking for: this high-margin revenue stream and deeper facility insight seamlessly integrated inside our platform."

"When we created this category in 2019, we set out to make unit-level intelligence simple, profitable, and accessible for every operator," said Mark Cieri, CEO of StorageDefender. "Seven years later, we've proven the model, built the playbooks, and secured a growing number of patents protecting our innovative solutions. Cubby shares our commitment to the operator experience, and this integration is the natural result. Two purpose-built platforms elevating real value together."

To learn more, visit StorageDefender (Booth #203) and Cubby (Booth #642) at the ISS World Expo in Las Vegas, April 8–10, 2026.

About StorageDefender Inc.:

StorageDefender is the pioneer and leading national service provider of Smart Units for self-storage owners and operators. Individual Smart Unit monitoring not only provides tenants added peace of mind and protection but also enhances customers' experience in storage operations. StorageDefender Smart Units enable a new, independent, recurring revenue stream for each subscribing tenant. (www.storage-defender.com/)

About Cubby:

Cubby is the AI-native self-storage platform. Everything you need to operate, grow, and delight – all in one platform. Cubby brings together the tools operators need to run their business – facility operations, tenant management, e-commerce, revenue management, calls, comms AI, reporting, and more – in one streamlined platform. For more information, visit cubbystorage.com.

Media Contact

Brook Bland, StorageDefender, 1 877-533-3363 2, [email protected], https://storage-defender.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE StorageDefender