StorageDefender and Monument Announce Deep Software Integration to Automate High-Margin Revenue and Smart Facility Management

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Frictionless Tenant Experience & Contactless Move-Ins: Tenants enjoy a fully connected experience from online rentals to move-in, with real-time unit status and smart subscriptions managed directly within the Monument software.

Operational Efficiency for Remote & Virtual Operators: Automation of combined software workflows reduces manual touchpoints, a critical advantage for high-efficiency and remotely managed operations.

Real-Time Unit-Level Intelligence: Operators gain access to live unit-level behavioral insights and activity data, empowering smarter revenue management and occupancy decisions.

Effortless Subscription Management: The solution simplifies subscription oversight, enabling self-storage operators to easily pre-configure, upgrade, or modify storage units and subscription plans through a unified, easy-to-use interface.

"In today's market, the operators growing NOI are maximizing revenue inside their existing footprint. StorageDefender's deep integration with Monument unlocks a fully automated, high-margin recurring revenue stream within the platform. The result is incremental revenue without added complexity," said Gab Goncalves, CEO of Monument.

"At StorageDefender, we provide 'peace of mind that profits.' By integrating with Monument, we are delivering on that promise through effortless implementation," said Mark Cieri, CEO of StorageDefender. "We've bridged the gap between property management and unit-level intelligence, allowing owners to treat their smart-unit data as a business asset. This once again showcases our efforts toward facility automation, one where visibility drives occupancy, revenue, and long-term asset value."

To learn more about this partnership, visit StorageDefender (Booth #843) and Monument (Booth #203) at the upcoming Self Storage Association Spring Conference on March 18-20, 2026.

About StorageDefender Inc.:

StorageDefender is the pioneer and leading national service provider of Smart Units for self-storage owners and operators. Individual Smart Unit monitoring not only provides tenants with added peace of mind and protection but also enhances customers' experience in storage operations. StorageDefender Smart Units enable a new, independent, recurring revenue stream for each subscribing tenant. (www.storage-defender.com/)

About Monument:

Monument is the modern software platform for high-performing self-storage operators. Built for large portfolios, Monument centralizes operations, revenue management, and automations in one system, backed by true accrual accounting and analytics that drive real decisions. An open API connects operators to the vendors they trust, and a white-glove Client Success team serves as an extension of their own organization. Monument delivers outcomes that grow NOI without increasing headcount. (monument.io)

