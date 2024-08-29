StorageDefender Announces 3rd Generation Smart Facility Software Platform for the Self-Storage Industry

"Since the beginning, we have focused on ensuring that our operator user interfaces are always intuitive and easy to use whether for the local facility manager or president of the company." Post this

As a field-proven, enterprise-grade solution, SD WMP 3.0 underscores StorageDefender's commitment to innovation and excellence in the self-storage industry, continuing to elevate the standard for smart self-storage management. The SD WMP 3.0 delivers a simplified and centralized operational summary that empowers operators to manage their facilities more efficiently while making informed decisions in real-time, whether on-site or remotely.

Release 3.0 builds on this foundation by adding:

Enriched Smart Unit/Smart Zone features and interfaces

Enterprise-class data management and reporting enhancements

Enhanced revenue management

Deeper incident management capabilities

Increased operational monitoring and control

Mark Cieri, CEO of StorageDefender, commented on the release: "Since the beginning, we have focused on ensuring that our operator user interfaces are always intuitive and easy to use whether for the local facility manager or president of the company. Through collaboration with our partners over the past 5 years, we've continued to embrace invaluable feedback that has shaped our operator web management portal. This ensures that our dashboard, reports, summaries, and escalation systems truly enable continuous transformations to automated facilities. I am incredibly proud of my team and deeply grateful to our partners for the progress we've made here."

Paul Broaddus, President and Partner of the My Garage Self Storage self-storage portfolio and one of StorageDefender's Smart Unit partners, added: "I continue to be impressed with the evolution of StorageDefender's solutions. This latest software release allows me, as an owner and an operator, to quickly and easily gain valuable insights into my properties to better engage with my facility managers and regional leaders on their overall property progress."

StorageDefender will showcase its complete Smart Unit and Smart Zone solutions, along with SD WMP 3.0, at the SSA Fall Conference & Trade Show on September 3rd to 6th, 2024, in Las Vegas at Booth #557 and its private suite by appointment.

About StorageDefender Inc.:

StorageDefender is a leading provider of smart technology solutions for the self-storage industry, offering innovative products designed to enhance tenant experiences and optimize facility operations. With a focus on simplicity, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, StorageDefender serves operators across the United States, helping them modernize, maximize, and monetize their facilities. To learn more about incorporating StorageDefender into your facilities, visit our website. (https://storage-defender.com/)

About My Garage Self Storage:

My Garage Self Storage is a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities and warehousing across Texas, managing 29 locations with over 1.5 million square feet of space. The company provides a diverse range of storage solutions, including climate-controlled units, drive-up access, and dedicated spaces for RV, boat, and vehicle storage, along with various other related services. To learn more about incorporating StorageDefender into your facilities, visit our website. (https://mygarageselfstorage.com/)

Media Contact

Brook Bland, StorageDefender Inc., 1 (877) 533-3363 2, [email protected], https://storage-defender.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE StorageDefender Inc.