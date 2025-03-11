StorageDefender Announces the Release of WMP 3.5, Expanding Full Facility Smart Automation

"We're striving to simplify operations with a 'single pane of glass' approach in our Web Management Portal, empowering operators to monitor and automate their entire portfolio. Our all-in-one platform streamlines workflows, drives revenue, and ensures tenant peace of mind." Post this

"I'm proud of our team for this major advancement in our smart tech facility automation solution," said Mark Cieri, CEO of StorageDefender. "We're striving to simplify operations with a 'single pane of glass' approach in our Web Management Portal, empowering operators to monitor and automate their entire portfolio. Our all-in-one platform streamlines workflows, drives revenue, and ensures tenant peace of mind."

New Features in WMP 3.5 Include:

+VisualVerify Integration: A standout feature in WMP 3.5 is the expanded integration of +VisualVerify, which centralizes video footage from all camera infrastructures—existing or newly installed, regardless of type or location. This enables operators to seamlessly review cloud-based recordings through a single, user-friendly dashboard, providing a comprehensive and curated view of their facility's activity. When combined with Smart Unit and Smart Zone smart devices, this integration streamlines incident reviews, saves time, and significantly improves overall operational efficiency.

Advanced Incident Escalation and Management: WMP 3.5 provides advanced, customizable escalation and response protocols, ensuring swift and efficient resolution of operational concerns. The dashboard categorizes incidents by severity, enabling operators to prioritize and address critical issues first.

Multi-Facility Management and User Access Control: The WMP 3.5 platform provides enterprise-grade management of all facilities through a centralized interface. Single sign-on access grants regional and corporate management teams comprehensive visibility, including incident reports, analytics, operational data, and financial reporting. Role-based access controls ensure that personnel have appropriate access levels, from portfolio overviews to task-specific views, optimizing information flow and decision-making. This enhances operational oversight, streamlines response procedures, and supports data-driven strategic management.

Enhanced Smart Zone Solutions: Designed to simplify common area oversight across properties, Smart Zones provide seamless control for both managed and remote properties without complex infrastructure. The latest release enhances incident management by using real-time data from various smart sensors (motion, door, gate, temperature, humidity, and flood) to deliver faster, more intelligent alerts directly to facility operations contacts.

With these powerful new features, StorageDefender offers the most complete and innovative self-storage smart technology facility management platform available. Self-storage operators gain an integrated solution that goes beyond basic unit control, delivering facility-wide smart technology and automation within a seamless, easy-to-use web interface.

For more information on StorageDefender Inc., visit www.storage-defender.com or meet the StorageDefender team at Booth #114 during the Self Storage Association Spring Conference on March 12-14, 2025.

About StorageDefender Inc:

StorageDefender is a leading provider of smart facility technology for the self-storage industry. Our comprehensive platform, including the Web Management Portal (WMP), Smart Units, and Smart Zones, delivers innovative solutions that help facility owners and operators enhance visibility, improve efficiency, and increase profitability. The WMP provides centralized management and control, while Smart Units and Smart Zones drive facility automation, offering real-time monitoring and optimization of operations. This integrated technology platform transforms storage management, delivering safe, scalable, and reliable solutions that redefine how businesses and customers interact with stored assets. (www.storage-defender.com)

Media Contact

Brook Bland, StorageDefender, 1 (877) 533-3363, [email protected], https://storage-defender.com

SOURCE StorageDefender