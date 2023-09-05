StorageDefender Inc. and Self Storage Manager, Inc. Announce Integration of Software Solutions for an Elevated Tenant Experience and Easy-to-Use Facility Management

"This integration enables facility owners to offer top-tier, automated, convenient, and secure services to their tenants while streamlining their own operations," said Rohan Shenoy, President of Self Storage Manager, Inc. Tweet this

Contactless Move-Ins: Tenants enjoy a contactless move-in experience for online web rentals, which minimizes physical interaction and enhances convenience.

Effortless Subscription Management: The solution streamlines smart unit subscription management, enabling self-storage operators to easily pre-configure, upgrade, downgrade, or modify their storage units and subscription plans through an easy-to-use interface.

Enhanced Remote Facility Management: Automation of combined software workflows enables "touch-less" operation necessary for remotely-managed facilities, such as hub-and-spoke operations.

Real-Time Facility Insights and Reporting: Access to real-time data and insights regarding occupancy rates, unit status, and tenant behaviors empowers enhanced facility operation, revenue management, and decision-making.

"Our commitment has always been to offer innovative smart tech solutions that deliver more profit to our self-storage partners that are the easiest to implement and maintain. By integrating our Smart Unit Monitoring technology with SSM, we're improving both facility operations and tenant experience as a whole." — Mark Cieri, CEO of StorageDefender Inc.

"Our goal has always been to simplify self-storage management for our clients, whether it's for in-store operations or remote management. This integration aligns perfectly with that goal, enabling facility owners to offer top-tier, automated, and secure, services and convenience to their tenants while streamlining their own operations," said Rohan Shenoy, President of Self Storage Manager, Inc.. "We're excited to partner with StorageDefender Inc. in offering a such solution to the industry."

About StorageDefender Inc.: StorageDefender is the pioneer and leading national service provider of Smart Units for self-storage owners and operators. Individual Smart Unit monitoring not only provides tenants added peace of mind and protection but also enhances customers' experience in storage operations. StorageDefender Smart Units enable a new, independent, recurring revenue stream for each subscribing tenant.

Website: www.storage-defender.com

About Self Storage Manager Inc.: Self Storage Manager, Inc, offers products and services that include Self Storage Manager™ - Comprehensive cloud-based management software with e-Signature/Digital Storage of Leases; a fully integrated Customer Relationship Management Module with interfaces to leading phone systems; automated follow-up campaigns and two-way text messaging; Call Tracker Module to capture lead to rental conversion ratios; Online Reservations and Rentals; Customer Portal; Automatic Payment Reminder and Past Due Text Alerts to reduce managers time on collection calls; Android based Site Walkthrough and Work Order Management Module; Qlik Business Intelligence and Analytics Interface, and 24/7 Customer Support.

Website: https://www.selfstoragemanager.com/

