StorageDefender Inc. and SteelBlue Unveil Industry's First Pre-Packaged Smart Secure Doors for Self-Storage Units

Innovative Collaboration Sets New Standards for Individual Unit Monitoring and Protection
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorageDefender Inc., a pioneering leader in Smart Unit monitoring solutions, and SteelBlue, an innovative manufacturer of self-storage roll-up doors, announce their collaboration to introduce the industry's first pre-packaged smart monitored doors for self-storage units this week at the Self-Storage Association (SSA) Fall Conference and Trade Show in Las Vegas. This partnership combines StorageDefender's cutting-edge smart unit monitoring technology with SteelBlue's expertise in manufacturing high-quality, modular storage unit doors. Whether new buildings or facility upgrades, this partnership will revolutionize the outfitting of self-storage facilities. Stop by booths #543 and #613 at the SSA Fall Conference in Las Vegas to witness these products in action.
According to the Self Storage 2023 Demand Study completed by the Self Storage Association, individual storage unit monitoring and protection ranked among the two fastest-growing features self-storage tenants will pay for over the last three years.
StorageDefender's smart unit solutions offer tenants real-time, personal monitoring of their storage unit, which provides enhanced peace of mind. As an integral solution with SteelBlue's modular and durable roll-up doors, this out-of-the-box solution empowers self-storage facility owners with a new profit stream and operators with added visibility over their units.
"We are excited to partner with SteelBlue to introduce this new plug-and-play solution," said Mark Cieri, CEO of StorageDefender Inc. "I expect these pre-packaged smart doors will further accelerate the adoption of unit-level protection as this enhances customer experience, increases facility profits, and improves operational visibility."
Rich Saginaw, CEO of SteelBlue, stated, "This collaboration represents a significant leap forward in self-storage technology. By pre-configuring our high-quality doors with StorageDefender's cutting-edge smart unit monitoring capabilities, we are setting a new benchmark for roll-up doors that aligns with the key trends of the industry."
These smart secure doors are slated for availability starting October 2023. Both StorageDefender Inc. and SteelBlue are committed to continuously innovating and enhancing their offerings to meet the evolving needs of the self-storage industry.
About StorageDefender Inc.:
StorageDefender is the pioneer and leading national service provider of Smart Units for self-storage owners and operators. Individual Smart Unit monitoring not only provides tenants added peace of mind and protection but also enhances customers' experience in storage operations. StorageDefender Smart Units enable a new, independent, recurring revenue stream for each subscribing tenant.
About SteelBlue:
SteelBlue is a premier manufacturer of high-quality roll-up doors and hallway systems for the self-storage industry. With a strong commitment to quality, durability, and design, SteelBlue has earned a reputation for excellence in delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of self-storage facility owners and operators.
