StorageDefender Inc. and SteelBlue Unveil Industry's First Pre-Packaged Smart Secure Doors for Self-Storage Units

StorageDefender's smart unit solutions offer tenants real-time, personal monitoring of their storage unit, which provides enhanced peace of mind. As an integral solution with SteelBlue's modular and durable roll-up doors, this out-of-the-box solution empowers self-storage facility owners with a new profit stream and operators with added visibility over their units.

"We are excited to partner with SteelBlue to introduce this new plug-and-play solution," said Mark Cieri, CEO of StorageDefender Inc. "I expect these pre-packaged smart doors will further accelerate the adoption of unit-level protection as this enhances customer experience, increases facility profits, and improves operational visibility."

Rich Saginaw, CEO of SteelBlue, stated, "This collaboration represents a significant leap forward in self-storage technology. By pre-configuring our high-quality doors with StorageDefender's cutting-edge smart unit monitoring capabilities, we are setting a new benchmark for roll-up doors that aligns with the key trends of the industry."

These smart secure doors are slated for availability starting October 2023. Both StorageDefender Inc. and SteelBlue are committed to continuously innovating and enhancing their offerings to meet the evolving needs of the self-storage industry.

About StorageDefender Inc.:

StorageDefender is the pioneer and leading national service provider of Smart Units for self-storage owners and operators. Individual Smart Unit monitoring not only provides tenants added peace of mind and protection but also enhances customers' experience in storage operations. StorageDefender Smart Units enable a new, independent, recurring revenue stream for each subscribing tenant.

Website:

www.storage-defender.com

Linkedin:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/storagedefender/

About SteelBlue:

SteelBlue is a premier manufacturer of high-quality roll-up doors and hallway systems for the self-storage industry. With a strong commitment to quality, durability, and design, SteelBlue has earned a reputation for excellence in delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of self-storage facility owners and operators.

Website:

www.steelbluebc.com

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/steelblue-building-components/

