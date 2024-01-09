StorageDefender Inc. Announces Chad Cable as Vice President of Operations

Mark Cieri, the CEO of StorageDefender, stated, "Given Chad Cable's extensive experience in scaling up large multinational IT companies and delivering world-class enterprise quality and process, we are confident that his expertise will further cement StorageDefender's ongoing progress and success." Post this

Mark Cieri, the CEO of StorageDefender, shared, "As we continue to rapidly grow, we are thrilled to welcome Chad to our leadership team. Given his extensive experience in scaling up large multinational IT companies and delivering world-class enterprise quality and process, we are confident that his expertise will further cement our ongoing progress and success."

With over 25 years of experience in IT Operations, Chad brings a wealth of knowledge to StorageDefender. His previous roles include Technical Operations Senior Director at StackPath and Director of Global Infrastructure and Automation Services at CompuCom. In these roles, Chad managed enterprise IT services for Fortune 100 clients, leveraging strategic outsourcing solutions and best-of-breed tools and processes.

Expressing his excitement about joining StorageDefender, Chad stated "I am honored to join StorageDefender. We have an innovative organization that has built a unique solution offering and is backed by a team of very passionate and supportive individuals. I look forward to collaborating with our partners and seeing firsthand StorageDefender's continued success and growth in the market."

About StorageDefender Inc.: StorageDefender is the pioneer and leading national service provider of Smart Units for self-storage owners and operators. Individual Smart Unit monitoring not only provides tenants added peace of mind and protection but also enhances customers' experience in storage operations. StorageDefender Smart Units enable a new, independent, recurring revenue stream for each subscribing tenant. (www.storage-defender.com)

