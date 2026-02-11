StorageDefender Inc. Announces Colleen Barraclough as Vice President of Client Success

StorageDefender's Smart Storage Units offer a unique value proposition that delivers peace of mind to both tenants and property owners. I look forward to leveraging my processes to scale this impact globally while delivering industry-leading support to our self-storage partners.-Colleen Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Colleen to our team as we enter this next stage of growth," said Mark Cieri, CEO of StorageDefender. "Colleen's experience heading up client success and global delivery for tech giants like Apple and Amazon brings a level of operational sophistication that allows us to deliver on our promise of top-tier support. Her ability to translate SaaS frameworks into measurable success for facility operators will be a massive driver as we continue to scale our impact across the self-storage industry."

Colleen brings nearly two decades of leadership experience to the team, recently serving as both the Global Head of Delivery and Vice President of Customer Success at Daxtra Technologies. During her 11-year tenure there, she built global operations from the ground up and managed teams worldwide. She is widely recognized for building sophisticated customer success frameworks that utilize AI-driven processes to maximize retention and drive recurring revenue.

"I am excited to be joining StorageDefender as they are a category leader in smart technology. The company offers a unique value proposition that delivers true peace of mind to both tenants and property owners," shared Colleen Barraclough. "I look forward to leveraging my proven processes to scale this impact globally while leading a team dedicated to delivering industry-leading support to our self-storage partners."

About StorageDefender Inc:

StorageDefender is a leading provider of smart facility technology for the self-storage industry. Our comprehensive platform, including the Web Management Portal (WMP), Smart Storage Units, and Smart Zones, delivers innovative solutions that help facility owners and operators enhance visibility, improve efficiency, and increase profitability. The WMP provides centralized management and control, while Smart Units and Smart Zones drive facility automation, offering real-time monitoring and optimization of operations. This integrated technology platform transforms storage management, delivering safe, scalable, and reliable solutions that redefine how businesses and customers interact with stored assets. (www.storage-defender.com)

