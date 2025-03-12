StorageDefender Inc. Announces Ryan Stewart as Vice President of Client Success and Growth

"I've watched StorageDefender grow over the years, and it's been inspiring to see how the company has truly transformed the self-storage industry. I am excited to contribute to the next phase of growth and to drive meaningful value for our clients." commented Ryan Stewart Post this

"We're thrilled to welcome Ryan to our leadership team. His ability to connect with facility operators, communicate value, and drive performance will be instrumental in further scaling our impact across the industry", commented Mark Cieri, the CEO of StorageDefender. "With his years of success and well-known positive reputation in the industry, we're confident that Ryan will play a key role in helping us continue to grow and strengthen our relationships with clients."

Ryan joins StorageDefender from his last executive post as Vice President at PTI Security Systems, where he had global responsibility for sales and marketing. With seven years of experience in self-storage and leadership, Ryan played a pivotal role in building strong relationships with operators of all sizes. He worked closely with technology vendors, identified emerging market needs, spearheaded innovative approaches, and delivered strategies that elevated the customer experience. His expertise will be invaluable as StorageDefender continues to expand and innovate.

"I've had the privilege of watching StorageDefender grow over the years, and it's been inspiring to see how the company has truly transformed the self-storage industry," Ryan shared. "I am excited to contribute to the next phase of growth, collaborating with our partners to refine best practices and expand our existing customer base, all while driving meaningful value for our clients."

To learn more about StorageDefender, visit www.storage-defender.com or meet the StorageDefender team at Booth #114 during the Self Storage Association Spring Conference on March 12-14, 2025.

About StorageDefender Inc:

StorageDefender is a leading provider of smart facility technology for the self-storage industry. Our comprehensive platform, including the Web Management Portal (WMP), Smart Units, and Smart Zones, delivers innovative solutions that help facility owners and operators enhance visibility, improve efficiency, and increase profitability. The WMP provides centralized management and control, while Smart Units and Smart Zones drive facility automation, offering real-time monitoring and optimization of operations. This integrated technology platform transforms storage management, delivering safe, scalable, and reliable solutions that redefine how businesses and customers interact with stored assets. (www.storage-defender.com)

Brook Bland, StorageDefender, 1 (877) 533-3363, [email protected], https://storage-defender.com

