StorageDefender Inc. Proudly Announces +VisualVerify™ Brand

Since pioneering Smart Units as a service in 2019, StorageDefender, a U.S.-founded and based, has been dedicated to developing advanced and affordable smart technology solutions specifically architected for the self-storage industry. The company continuously innovates its solutions to help modernize self-storage facilities, maximize operator visibility and efficiency, and, most importantly, better monetize operations.

"Our mission has always been to enhance the tenant experience while offering owners new revenue streams," said Mark Cieri, CEO of StorageDefender. "Through collaboration with our partners, we've gained invaluable feedback that has shaped our solutions. +VisualVerify may be a new brand, but it embodies years of detailed work and collaboration across our space. I am incredibly proud of my team and deeply grateful to our partners."

StorageDefender is nationally recognized as a leader in smart facility technology solutions, known for enhancing tenant experiences through their simple texting interface, eliminating the need for mobile apps. The company minimizes costs for operators with scalable, low-cost wireless networks tailored to the unique challenges of self-storage properties, such as large areas, limited electricity availability, and harsh environments. StorageDefender's field-hardened solutions offer superior battery life—often 5 to 10 times longer than traditional WiFi devices—significantly reducing the need for frequent battery replacements that add to the complexity and total cost of operations. This announcement reinforces StorageDefender's commitment to delivering effective, cost-aligned technology, with +VisualVerify continuing this tradition.

StorageDefender will showcase its complete Smart Unit and Smart Zone solutions, along with +VisualVerify, at the SSA Fall Conference & Trade Show from September 3rd to 6th, 2024, in Las Vegas at Booth #557 and its private suite by appointment.

StorageDefender is a leading provider of smart technology solutions for the self-storage industry, offering innovative products designed to enhance tenant experiences and optimize facility operations. With a focus on simplicity, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, StorageDefender serves operators across the United States, helping them modernize, maximize, and monetize their facilities. To learn more about incorporating StorageDefender into your facilities, visit our website. (https://storage-defender.com/)

