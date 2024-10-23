StorageDefender Launches First-to-Market RV and Boat Smart Solutions

With the unmatched capabilities of our new Defender products, facilities will be able to offer a premium service that not only enhances the customer experience but also drives new revenue opportunities for both enclosed storage spaces and parking spots. Post this

Key Features of RVDefender and MarineDefender:

24/7 On-Premise & Off-Premise Monitoring: Added oversight and protection for RV and boat owners, whether the vehicle is stored on-site or in transit.

SMS-Based Conversational Interface: Easy-to-use, text-based system that eliminates the need for mobile apps.

VisualVerify™ Technology: Utilizes StorageDefender's patent-pending technology for enhanced visual image authentication.

Geo-Tracking: Tracks asset location, offering peace of mind and added protection against unauthorized movement.

Web Management Portal Integration: Seamlessly integrates with StorageDefender's 3rd generation management portal.

Long Battery Life: Mobile smart device includes an intelligent battery management system that ensures long-lasting monitoring with minimal maintenance.

"By adding RV and MarineDefender, we continue to demonstrate our deep commitment to listening to our partners and advancing smart solutions for self-storage and beyond," said Mark Cieri, CEO of StorageDefender. "With the unmatched capabilities of our new Defender products, facilities will be able to offer a premium service that not only enhances the customer experience but also drives new revenue opportunities for both enclosed storage spaces and parking spots."

RVDefender and MarineDefender are sampling select partners in Q4 2024, with general availability planned for Q1 2025.

For the latest updates and information, visit www.storage-defender.com or meet the team at Booth #208 during the Texas Self Storage Association Big Idea Conference, October 23-25, 2024, in Austin, Texas.

