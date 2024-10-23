StorageDefender Launches First-to-Market RV and Boat Smart Solutions

Groundbreaking RVDefender™ and MarineDefender™ Products Expand Smart Technology Portfolio and Unlock New Revenue Streams for Self-Storage Owners
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorageDefender™ proudly unveils its latest portfolio innovation with the introduction of RVDefender and MarineDefender, a pair of mobile smart solutions designed to enhance protection by monitoring RVs and boats both on and off storage properties. These first-to-market products provide comprehensive coverage, offering a new, high-value ancillary service that unlocks fresh revenue opportunities for self-storage facilities and RV & boat dealerships.
The Defender duo enables real-time monitoring and tracking, ensuring seamless mobile connectivity wherever the vehicle is stored or traveled. Building on the pioneering success of StorageDefender's Smart Unit technology, RV and MarineDefender deliver peace of mind to customers and open a valuable revenue stream for operators.
Key Features of RVDefender and MarineDefender:
- 24/7 On-Premise & Off-Premise Monitoring: Added oversight and protection for RV and boat owners, whether the vehicle is stored on-site or in transit.
- SMS-Based Conversational Interface: Easy-to-use, text-based system that eliminates the need for mobile apps.
- VisualVerify™ Technology: Utilizes StorageDefender's patent-pending technology for enhanced visual image authentication.
- Geo-Tracking: Tracks asset location, offering peace of mind and added protection against unauthorized movement.
- Web Management Portal Integration: Seamlessly integrates with StorageDefender's 3rd generation management portal.
- Long Battery Life: Mobile smart device includes an intelligent battery management system that ensures long-lasting monitoring with minimal maintenance.
"By adding RV and MarineDefender, we continue to demonstrate our deep commitment to listening to our partners and advancing smart solutions for self-storage and beyond," said Mark Cieri, CEO of StorageDefender. "With the unmatched capabilities of our new Defender products, facilities will be able to offer a premium service that not only enhances the customer experience but also drives new revenue opportunities for both enclosed storage spaces and parking spots."
RVDefender and MarineDefender are sampling select partners in Q4 2024, with general availability planned for Q1 2025.
For the latest updates and information, visit www.storage-defender.com or meet the team at Booth #208 during the Texas Self Storage Association Big Idea Conference, October 23-25, 2024, in Austin, Texas.
