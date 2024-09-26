StoragePRO Expands Management Portfolio with Six New Properties in California, Elevating the Standard for Independent Owners with Better Business Solutions

"We don't just aim for big business—we aim for better business for the independent owner. Our growth reflects the trust that self-storage owners place in our ability to enhance their property performance and drive long-term asset value." Post this

Adding 350,000 square feet and over 2,400 units to its management portfolio, StoragePRO® now oversees 8.9 million square feet across more than 140 properties nationwide, managing over $2 billion in assets. This growth enhances StoragePRO's leadership position in the industry and highlights its dedication to providing independent owners with the scale, cutting-edge resources, technology, and operational expertise needed to compete and thrive in today's market.

There's Big Business, and Then There's Better Business™

StoragePRO's data-driven approach anchors its proprietary Total Property Performance™ program, a comprehensive management platform that combines advanced technology, data analytics, strategic marketing, powerful online presence, and best-in-class practices to streamline operations and drive asset value. Because the results drive program is tailored for each client properties unique market and needs, owners are empowered to achieve their business goals with confidence.

Focused on Independent Owner's Success

Unlike other management companies that may be distracted with other business interests, StoragePRO focuses solely on third-party management, allowing it to prioritize the success of property owners without conflicts of interest. StoragePRO provides a comprehensive suite of services, including digital marketing, customer analytics, business intelligence, and operational support, specifically designed to elevate the performance of independent self-storage properties.

"We don't just aim for big business—we aim for better business for the independent owner." said Steve Mirabito, Founder & President of StoragePRO® Management. "Our growth reflects the trust that self-storage owners place in our ability to enhance their property performance and drive long-term asset value. We are humbled by the opportunity to work with these new owners and look forward to partnering with them to achieve their business objectives an owner-focused management approach."

For independent owners seeking to maximize their self-storage investments, StoragePRO® offers a complimentary property performance analysis. To learn how StoragePRO® can help you achieve Total Property Performance™, visit www.storagepromanagement.com or contact StoragePRO at [email protected].

About StoragePRO® Management, Inc.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, StoragePRO® Management is the nation's leading independent self-storage management company, overseeing more than 140 properties across the United States. Their Total Property Performance™ platform provides the technology, strategic marketing, and comprehensive operational systems and expertise that empower independent owners to maximize the value of their investments. For more information, visit www.storagepromanagement.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Bielawski, StoragePRO Management, Inc., 1 9253745100, [email protected], https://www.storagepromanagement.com/

SOURCE StoragePRO Management, Inc.