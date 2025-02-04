StoragePRO Management Announces New VP of Investment Management

StoragePRO welcomes Kevin Bertelsen as the new VP of Client Investment Management. Kevin is a seasoned professional with 37 years of leadership experience in real estate, facility management, CRE, and the military. Before joining StoragePRO he spent seven years at CBRE as a Managing Director, overseeing global client accounts.
WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StoragePRO Management welcomes Kevin Bertelsen as the company's VP of Client Investment Management. Kevin is a seasoned professional with 37 years of leadership experience in real estate, facility management, Commercial Real Estate, and the military. Before joining StoragePRO he spent seven years at CBRE as a Managing Director, overseeing global client accounts. He has an exceptional track record of driving enterprise revenue, optimizing portfolio growth, and enhancing client service operations. Kevin's commitment to servant leadership has enabled him to build and lead high-performing teams that deliver exceptional results. Kevin holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Finance from Ohio State University and a Master's degree in Organizational Development and Leadership from Saint Joseph's University.
"Kevin's leadership philosophy emphasizes empowerment, collaboration, and continuous improvement—aligning perfectly with StoragePRO's commitment to operational excellence and client satisfaction," said Steve Mirabito, President of StoragePRO Management. "We are excited to have Kevin on board and look forward to the expertise and leadership he brings to our team."
About StoragePRO Management
Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, StoragePRO Management is leading in the industry with a nationwide management portfolio of over 160 properties and growing, with strong presences on both the east and west coasts. The company's Better BusinessTM model allows storage owners to achieve Total Property Performance™ with an integrated approach to digital marketing, technology, and operational systems empowering independent owners. Clients can keep their brand, use the StoragePRO brand, or co-brand to get the best of both worlds.
