StoragePRO Management Announces New VP of Investment Management

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StoragePRO Management welcomes Kevin Bertelsen as the company's VP of Client Investment Management. Kevin is a seasoned professional with 37 years of leadership experience in real estate, facility management, Commercial Real Estate, and the military. Before joining StoragePRO he spent seven years at CBRE as a Managing Director, overseeing global client accounts. He has an exceptional track record of driving enterprise revenue, optimizing portfolio growth, and enhancing client service operations. Kevin's commitment to servant leadership has enabled him to build and lead high-performing teams that deliver exceptional results. Kevin holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Finance from Ohio State University and a Master's degree in Organizational Development and Leadership from Saint Joseph's University.