StoragePRO Management Inc. Acquires New York-based Self-Storage Management Company Storage Investment Management Inc.

I am honored to continue the work and legacy of Charlie Fritts," said President Steve Mirabito. "With this acquisition, we will provide SIMI clients with the systems to maximize the value of their assets. We are excited to build new partnerships throughout New England and the Mid-Atlantic States. Post this

"I am honored to continue the great work and legacy of Charlie Fritts," said Steve Mirabito, President and Founder of StoragePRO Management. "With this acquisition, StoragePRO will provide SIMI clients with the advanced technology and systems to maximize the value of their assets. We are excited to build new partnerships throughout New England and the Mid-Atlantic States, and we look forward to helping owners achieve long-term success in this competitive market."

For independent owners seeking to maximize their self-storage investments, StoragePRO® offers a complimentary property performance analysis. To learn how StoragePRO® can help you achieve Total Property Performance™, visit www.storagepromanagement.com or contact StoragePRO at [email protected].

About StoragePRO® Management, Inc.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, StoragePRO® Management is the nation's leading private management company specializing in self-storage. With a portfolio spanning over $2 billion in managed assets, StoragePRO® manages over 140 properties throughout the United States. Their trademarked Total Property Performance™ program provides the digital marketing, technology, and operational systems that power today's leading independent owners. Learn more at storagepromanagement.com or follow StoragePRO Management on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Jennifer Bielawski, StoragePRO Management, Inc., 1 9253745100, [email protected], https://www.storagepromanagement.com/

SOURCE StoragePRO Management, Inc.