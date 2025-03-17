StorageUnits.com Survey Finds 1 in 4 Americans Want to Move Abroad Because of Trump

Americans are considering relocating abroad due to dissatisfaction with President Trump

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorageUnits.com, a reliable and user-friendly platform for finding the best and most convenient storage facilities, has released new findings revealing that 26% of Americans want to move abroad due to dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump's policies. The survey of 2,349 U.S. residents found that while only a small percentage have concrete plans to relocate, many are actively researching visa requirements and exploring international housing options.

Women (27%) and younger generations, particularly Gen Z (32%) and Millennials (28%), are more likely than older Americans to express a desire to leave the country. Among those considering relocation, Canada and the UK are the most sought-after destinations.

Financial constraints are the biggest barrier preventing many from moving abroad. Of those who want to leave but feel they likely won't, 61% cite financial limitations, while 32% feel emotionally tied to their current location, and 31% worry about job prospects abroad.

Among Americans considering relocation, the most common concern is the fear that democracy is at risk, cited by 82% of respondents. Economic factors are also significant, with 65% worried about rising living costs and 63% fearing reduced access to healthcare. Social and political concerns further fuel the desire to leave, with 62% citing increased social inequality, 61% expressing concern about racial inequality, and 58% worried about deteriorating international relations.

This survey, commissioned by StorageUnits.com and conducted online via Pollfish in February 2025, collected responses from 2,349 U.S. residents. To view the study write-up, please visit: https://www.storageunits.com/1-in-4-americans-want-to-move-abroad-because-of-trump/

