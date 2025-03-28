StorageUnits.com Survey Finds 4 in 10 Americans Plan to Move in the Next Year To Cut Housing Costs

"Before downsizing, decluttering becomes essential." Post this

Among those planning a move, the most common motivations include rising housing costs (56%), a desire for a simpler lifestyle (43%), and concerns that former President Donald Trump's policies could negatively affect the economy (33%). Additional reasons include fear of an impending recession (27%), needing cash and leveraging home equity (24%), job insecurity or job loss (21%), and wanting to sell before a potential housing market crash (16%).

Many Americans planning a move are also looking to downsize. Among those considering a move to cut costs, 63% plan to move to a less expensive area, and 43% intend to downsize to a smaller home or apartment. One in 4 Americans say they hope to reduce their housing expenses by 50% or more.

"Before downsizing, decluttering becomes essential," says Reagan Phillips, Home Organization & Storage Expert at StorageUnits.com. "If you're cutting your square footage in half, reduce your belongings by half. Start small, such as with bathrooms or linen closets, before tackling bigger areas such as the kitchen or garage. Taking a methodical approach can make the process less overwhelming."

This survey, commissioned by StorageUnits.com and conducted online via Pollfish from March 19 to March 20, 2025, collected responses from a nationally representative sample of 1,000 U.S. residents. To view the full study, please visit: https://www.storageunits.com/4-in-10-americans-plan-to-move-in-the-next-year-to-cut-housing-costs/

StorageUnits.com is an emerging startup dedicated to helping consumers across the United States discover the best and most convenient storage options in their local communities. The website provides comprehensive resources and tools for traditional self-storage, full-service storage, and moving solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.storageunits.com.

