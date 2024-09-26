StorageUnits.com Survey Reveals 1 in 8 Gun Owners With Kids Don't Securely Store Loaded Guns

"As an attorney, I cannot recommend keeping loaded firearms easily accessible, especially if there are children in the home," says Attorney M. Denzell Moton. "This presents unacceptable risks." Post this

For gun owners with children at home, 85% reported keeping at least one firearm in a locked safe, while 21% hide at least one gun in a closet, and 10% keep a gun in a bedside table. Smaller percentages admitted to storing firearms in potentially dangerous locations, such as under a pillow (3%), in a car (5%), or in a kitchen drawer (2%).

In comparison, only 56% of gun owners without children under 18 store their firearms in a locked safe. Meanwhile, 27% admitted to hiding a gun in a closet, and another 27% reported keeping one in a bedside table. Similarly, smaller percentages store guns under a pillow (6%), in a car (9%), or in a kitchen drawer (3%).

"As an attorney, I cannot recommend keeping loaded firearms easily accessible, especially if there are children in the home," says Attorney M. Denzell Moton. "This presents unacceptable risks. Firearms should be securely stored and unloaded, in a locked safe or cabinet, with ammunition locked separately."

The survey also revealed that 3% of all gun owners have experienced an accidental discharge of their firearm. Gun owners with children were more than twice as likely to report such an incident compared to those without children (5% vs. 2%).

This survey, commissioned by StorageUnits.com and conducted online via Pollfish, took place in September 2024. The survey included 1,250 U.S. citizens, and respondents were asked to provide truthful and accurate answers to all questions. The full report can be found here: https://www.storageunits.com/1-in-8-gun-owners-with-kids-dont-securely-store-loaded-guns/

