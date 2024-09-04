StorageUnits.com Survey Reveals Junk in Neighbor's Yards Could Slash Your Property Value by 20% or More

"I always recommend decluttering and staging a home before listing it for sale," says Real Estate Expert Scott Beloian, broker/owner of Westcoe. Post this

55% of real estate agents believe that junk or clutter in a neighbor's yard has a significant impact on a home's property value.

47% of agents report that junk or clutter in a seller's yard significantly decreases the property's value, with an additional 36% noting a moderate impact.

When assessing the impact of particular items on property value, the survey reveals:

Top items in a seller's yard believed to decrease property value include trash (81%), excessive clutter (78%), yard waste (67%), old cars (51%), building materials like pieces of wood (48%), and indoor furniture (40%).

Top items in a neighbor's yard that are thought to decrease property value include trash (85%), excessive clutter (82%), yard waste (69%), old cars (57%), building materials (52%), and too many cars (42%).

The survey also examines the impact of clutter inside a home:

42% of real estate agents believe that excessive indoor clutter significantly decreases a property's value, while 40% report a moderate impact.

"Excessive clutter inside can decrease a home's value by 10% or more as buyers struggle to see past the mess. Buyers assume significant repairs are needed and that the sellers did not properly maintain the home. I always recommend decluttering and staging a home before listing it for sale," says Real Estate Expert Scott Beloian, broker/owner of Westcoe. "Outside, yards filled with trash, junk cars, and overgrown landscaping are instant turn-offs for buyers. No one wants messy neighbors or safety issues."

These findings underscore the importance of maintaining both interior and exterior spaces when selling a home, as well as the impact neighboring properties can have on a home's value.

This survey was commissioned by StorageUnits.com and conducted online via Pollfish in August 2024. The survey included 484 U.S. licensed real estate agents. To view the study write-up, please visit: https://www.storageunits.com/half-of-real-estate-agents-say-junk-in-neighbors-yards-decreases-your-property-value-by-20-or-more/

