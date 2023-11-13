StoreConnect Appoints Matt James to Chief Financial Officer Role

While Matt's finance and compliance credentials are second to none, what makes him the perfect CFO for StoreConnect is his innate understanding of our guiding principle that StoreConnect is Time. Well Spent. Post this

Quick to point out that even though he's a self-described "dot the i's and cross the t's kind of person," James states that a CFO is more than financial reporting and statutory compliance. He explains, "A CFO must be a leader in the business with a global perspective that provide advice and counsel on all matters ranging from supporting the strategy development and execution thereof to risk assessment and risk mitigation and to funding. The CFO must possess the communication skills to liaise with all stakeholders. In short the CFO must be an influencer to help grow the company." He further explains, "What first attracted me to the prospect of working with StoreConnect is their laser focus on the customer, the small- to mid-sized business owner looking for a clear path toward seamless growth and expansion. I believe in what StoreConnect provides — a Customer Commerce solution built on the #1 CRM that lets business owners spend their time focusing on their core competencies rather than the technology required to run their businesses."

Lindsaar acknowledges that James' alignment with StoreConnect's culture makes him an ideal fit for the CFO position. "While Matt's finance and compliance credentials are second to none, what makes him the perfect CFO for StoreConnect is his innate understanding of our guiding principle that StoreConnect is Time. Well Spent." Lindsaar adds, "Matt understands that our customers need us to stay financially strong so we can continue to provide what no other company in our sphere is even coming close to offering — affordable eCommerce, CMS and POS solutions that SMBs can count on now and into the future, regardless of when, how, or where they grow."

About StoreConnect

Mikel Lindsaar is the CEO and Founder of StoreConnect, a Salesforce Partner Innovation Award Recipient. Mikel is a serial technology entrepreneur having successfully built and sold four SaaS companies within the last decade. StoreConnect has one goal: to help small and medium-sized businesses become scalable Customer Companies powered by Salesforce. Clients achieve this daily by breaking free of the shackles of what Mikel calls "Plugin Purgatory and SaaS Hell." StoreConnect clients don't need multiple SaaS systems connected by plugins to manage their online, in-store POS and in-person Customer Commerce business systems. Many of today's eCommerce solutions are designed to get up and running quickly and inevitably hit a brick wall of scalability and extensibility as companies grow.‥ That's why StoreConnect is built on the world's #1 CRM, so its customers will never need to replatform no matter how fast they grow in size, product offerings or regions. Global growth now has no barriers for any SMB. Being built on Salesforce allows StoreConnect customers to update their websites, funnels and content in real time, providing an unparalleled competitive advantage. StoreConnect is Time. Well Spent. Visit https://getStoreConnect.com/

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4621, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE StoreConnect