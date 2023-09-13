StoreConnect Leads the Way in Resolving "Plug-in Purgatory" for SMBs at Dreamforce 2023

StoreConnect leads the charge in solving the "Plug-in Purgatory" issue for SMBs at Dreamforce 2023. With e-commerce plugins causing compatibility, performance, and cost issues, StoreConnect offers an innovative solution to break free from this problem. Join CEO Mikel Lindsaar at Dreamforce on September 13th to learn about a budget-friendly, fully integrated Customer Commerce solution. StoreConnect eliminates the need for plugins and recently secured $9 million in seed funding. Don't miss this chance to transform your SMB e-commerce experience at Salesforce's DREAMFORCE EVENT from September 12-14 in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the groundbreaking insights shared on September 12th, StoreConnect continues to take the lead in addressing the pressing issue of "Plug-in Purgatory" for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) at Dreamforce 2023.
The challenges posed by the proliferation of plugins in the e-commerce industry have sparked significant concerns about their impact on the customer experience. With SMBs facing compatibility issues, performance bottlenecks, security risks, and ongoing maintenance demands, StoreConnect remains committed to providing an innovative solution that liberates businesses from the constraints of "Plug-in Purgatory."
Unlocking the Future of SMB E-commerce with StoreConnect
Join StoreConnect's CEO, Mikel Lindsaar, and gain valuable insights on launching a fully integrated B2B, B2C, multi-region Customer Commerce solution. Learn how to optimize content management and point-of-sale functionality on StoreConnect & Salesforce, all while staying within your budget.
When: September 13, 2023, 11:00 AM - 11:20 AM PDT
Where: Theater Two (Campground, Moscone South) at Dreamforce
The Challenge of "Plug-in Purgatory" Persists
Statistics continue to highlight the growing concerns faced by SMBs:
- An estimated 34 percent of stores on a prominent platform last only one year.
- The average store launched in 2021 lasted only 143 days, down from an average of 220 days in 2019.
- The platform offers over 7,360 different apps (plug-ins), complicating the evaluation process.
- Installing just six customer-facing apps increased page load times by 5 seconds, significantly impacting user experience. Yet, recommended plugins are 25!
- A page that takes longer than six seconds to load loses about 1 out of every 2 visitors.
The Struggles of Managing Multiple Plugins Persist
SMBs continue to face serious problems when managing multiple plugins, including compatibility issues, performance bottlenecks, security risks, and ongoing maintenance demands.
The Cost of Managing Multiple Plugins Persists
Manpower and financial resources continue to be affected, diverting resources from critical tasks, requiring additional technical support, incurring plugin costs, and hindering growth opportunities.
StoreConnect: A Solution without Plugins
StoreConnect remains the pioneering solution, built on the world's #1 CRM platform, eliminating the need for plugins. The company recently secured $9 million in seed funding from lead investor Bellini Capital to "Revolutionize e-Commerce for SMBs."
Don't miss this opportunity to break free from "Plug-in Purgatory" and revolutionize your SMB e-commerce experience with StoreConnect. Join us at Salesforce's DREAMFORCE EVENT from September 12-14 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.
Exclusive Journalist Opportunities at Dreamforce
- Observe the Health Check in action and witness the unnecessary suffering experienced by SMBs.
- Dive into StoreConnect's strategic roadmap for e-commerce dominance in the coming decade.
- Gain insights into StoreConnect's pioneering generative AI tools poised to revolutionize the industry.
- Be among the first to preview StoreConnect's forthcoming Point of Sale (POS) system.
- Engage in a direct conversation with a StoreConnect customer who achieved a successful multi-region launch in a matter of weeks.
About StoreConnect
StoreConnect is dedicated to revolutionizing SMB e-commerce by offering a unified solution built on the world's #1 CRM platform. By eliminating the need for plugins, StoreConnect empowers SMBs to unlock unprecedented growth opportunities, streamline operations, and enhance the customer experience.
For additional information, visit StoreConnect's website at http://www.getstoreconnect.com
