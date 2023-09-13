StoreConnect Leads the Way in Resolving "Plug-in Purgatory" for SMBs at Dreamforce 2023

StoreConnect remains the pioneering solution, built on the world's #1 CRM platform, eliminating the need for plugins. The company recently secured $9 million in seed funding from lead investor Bellini Capital to "Revolutionize e-Commerce for SMBs. Tweet this

Unlocking the Future of SMB E-commerce with StoreConnect

Join StoreConnect's CEO, Mikel Lindsaar, and gain valuable insights on launching a fully integrated B2B, B2C, multi-region Customer Commerce solution. Learn how to optimize content management and point-of-sale functionality on StoreConnect & Salesforce, all while staying within your budget.

When: September 13, 2023, 11:00 AM - 11:20 AM PDT

Where: Theater Two (Campground, Moscone South) at Dreamforce

The Challenge of "Plug-in Purgatory" Persists

Statistics continue to highlight the growing concerns faced by SMBs:

An estimated 34 percent of stores on a prominent platform last only one year.

The average store launched in 2021 lasted only 143 days, down from an average of 220 days in 2019.

The platform offers over 7,360 different apps (plug-ins), complicating the evaluation process.

Installing just six customer-facing apps increased page load times by 5 seconds, significantly impacting user experience. Yet, recommended plugins are 25!

A page that takes longer than six seconds to load loses about 1 out of every 2 visitors.

The Struggles of Managing Multiple Plugins Persist

SMBs continue to face serious problems when managing multiple plugins, including compatibility issues, performance bottlenecks, security risks, and ongoing maintenance demands.

The Cost of Managing Multiple Plugins Persists

Manpower and financial resources continue to be affected, diverting resources from critical tasks, requiring additional technical support, incurring plugin costs, and hindering growth opportunities.

StoreConnect: A Solution without Plugins

StoreConnect remains the pioneering solution, built on the world's #1 CRM platform, eliminating the need for plugins. The company recently secured $9 million in seed funding from lead investor Bellini Capital to "Revolutionize e-Commerce for SMBs."

Don't miss this opportunity to break free from "Plug-in Purgatory" and revolutionize your SMB e-commerce experience with StoreConnect. Join us at Salesforce's DREAMFORCE EVENT from September 12-14 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Exclusive Journalist Opportunities at Dreamforce

Observe the Health Check in action and witness the unnecessary suffering experienced by SMBs.

Dive into StoreConnect's strategic roadmap for e-commerce dominance in the coming decade.

Gain insights into StoreConnect's pioneering generative AI tools poised to revolutionize the industry.

Be among the first to preview StoreConnect's forthcoming Point of Sale (POS) system.

Engage in a direct conversation with a StoreConnect customer who achieved a successful multi-region launch in a matter of weeks.

About StoreConnect

StoreConnect is dedicated to revolutionizing SMB e-commerce by offering a unified solution built on the world's #1 CRM platform. By eliminating the need for plugins, StoreConnect empowers SMBs to unlock unprecedented growth opportunities, streamline operations, and enhance the customer experience.

