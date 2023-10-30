StoreConnect Taps eCommerce & Point of Sale Expert Mark Zammit for Chief Operations Officer

"What we're providing our customers — what StoreConnect provided me when I was a customer — is a robust eCommerce platform built on the world's #1 CRM that provides what the customer needs when they need it," Zammit says. Post this

In his role as StoreConnect COO, Zammit will be able to combine this business acumen with the insights he obtained during more than five years of working with StoreConnect as a customer. A long-time fan of the company's business model, Zammit explains that StoreConnect is much more than the one-and-done eCommerce platform providers many smaller businesses are used to. Because StoreConnect operates like a true business partner, Zammit notes, it has broken the mold by meeting customers' incremental eCommerce and related needs over the long haul. "What we're providing our customers — what StoreConnect provided me when I was a customer — is a robust eCommerce platform built on the world's #1 CRM that provides what the customer needs when they need it," Zammit says.

This focus on supporting the customers' business needs first aligns perfectly with StoreConnect's commitment to providing each client with an eCommerce solution that spends their time well. As Lindsaar explains, "StoreConnect is Time. Well Spent. This is our guiding principle. Supporting our customers' current and future success is what makes us the industry leader in eCommerce, CMS and POS solutions for SMBs. And nobody understands that better or embodies this core value more than Mark. I can't think of a person better suited than Mark to run StoreConnect's day-to-day operations while ensuring that our customers' experiences remain second to none."

About StoreConnect

Mikel Lindsaar is the CEO and Founder of StoreConnect, a Salesforce Partner Innovation Award Recipient. Mikel is a serial technology entrepreneur having successfully built and sold four SaaS companies within the last decade. StoreConnect has one goal: to help small and medium-sized businesses become scalable Customer Companies powered by Salesforce. Clients achieve this daily by breaking free of the shackles of what Mikel calls "Plugin Purgatory and SaaS Hell." StoreConnect clients don't need multiple SaaS systems connected by plugins to manage their online, in-store POS and in-person Customer Commerce business systems. Many of today's eCommerce solutions are designed to get up and running quickly and inevitably hit a brick wall of scalability and extensibility as companies grow.‥ That's why StoreConnect is built on the world's #1 CRM, so its customers will never need to replatform no matter how fast they grow in size, product offerings or regions. Global growth now has no barriers for any SMB. Being built on Salesforce allows StoreConnect customers to update their websites, funnels and content in real time, providing an unparalleled competitive advantage. StoreConnect is Time. Well Spent. Visit https://getStoreConnect.com/‥

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4621, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE StoreConnect