StoreConnect Unveils Game-Changing Customer-Centric Approach with Revolutionary Health Check at Dreamforce 2023 for SMB E-commerce

A recent Salesforce Connected Shoppers Report, 5th Edition, reveals that "74% of shoppers say it takes no more than three bad experiences to abandon a brand." StoreConnect is taking this insight seriously and introducing a revolutionary approach to address it. Tweet this

Experience the Future of SMB E-commerce with Customer Commerce Health Check

StoreConnect invites attendees to take their "Customer Commerce Health Check" at Booth #1916 during Dreamforce. This unique feature will provide valuable insights into what keeps customers happy and what may be causing them to abandon a brand.

Join StoreConnect at Dreamforce 2023

StoreConnect is proud to announce its sponsorship of Dreamforce for the first time, where they will showcase the power of StoreConnect in collaboration with Salesforce. This partnership offers businesses a unified system for e-commerce, web content management, customer service, inventory, shipping, rewards, and Point of Sale.

Event Details:

Dates: September 12-14, 2023

Location: Moscone Center, San Francisco

The Key Advantages of StoreConnect's Customer Commerce Concept Include:

1. Efficient Integration: StoreConnect seamlessly consolidates marketing, sales, and support channels into a unified system, saving time and reducing duplicated efforts.

2. Enhanced User Experience: Addressing common SMB challenges like slow-loading pages, scattered data collection, and migration difficulties, StoreConnect ensures a seamless and customer-centric online shopping experience.

3. Built on Salesforce, The World's #1 CRM: StoreConnect is built on top of Salesforce, the world's number one cloud-based software company for customer relationship management, sales, marketing automation, and more.

The global e-commerce industry is set to reach $6.3 trillion in 2023, yet SMBs face ongoing struggles to compete effectively. StoreConnect aims to empower over one million SMBs worldwide by simplifying complex SaaS solutions and overwhelming plugin options. This approach targets a total addressable market (TAM) of over $10 billion, granting SMBs newfound freedom to establish unprecedented connections with their customers. Mikel Lindsaar, the visionary CEO behind StoreConnect, a trailblazing force in the e-commerce industry, has successfully secured $9 million in a seed round led by Bellini Capital. This investment is poised to fuel StoreConnect's mission of addressing the prevailing challenges in the e-commerce landscape, for which Lindsaar calls out several currently impeding the growth and prosperity of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Exclusive Opportunities for Journalists at Dreamforce:

Observe the Health Check in action and witness the unnecessary suffering experienced by SMBs.

Explore StoreConnect's roadmap for dominating the e-commerce landscape in the next decade.

Learn about StoreConnect's innovative generative AI tools set to revolutionize the industry.

Get a sneak peek of StoreConnect's upcoming Point of Sale (POS) system.

Speak directly with a StoreConnect customer who successfully launched multi-regions in just a few weeks.

StoreConnect is poised to lead the SMB e-commerce revolution, and Dreamforce 2023 is the platform where this transformation begins.

For media inquiries, please contact:

KJ Helms

JOTO PR

Currently at Dreamforce

727-458-6932

[email protected]

or come to BOOTH #1916 at Dreamforce

About StoreConnect:

StoreConnect is the Customer Commerce Company dedicated to revolutionizing the world of SMB e-commerce. By prioritizing customer satisfaction and business growth, StoreConnect offers a unified solution for businesses to excel in the digital marketplace. Built on Salesforce, the world's number one CRM, StoreConnect empowers SMBs to establish unprecedented connections with their customers.

For additional information, visit StoreConnect's website at http://www.getstoreconnect.com

Media Contact

KJ Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-458-6932, [email protected], jotopr.com

