Storelocal Storage - Los Angeles Offers 2 Months of Free Self Storage for Southern California Fire Victims

In response to the devastating impact of the Palisades and Eaton Canyon fires, Storelocal Storage on Centinela Blvd. in Los Angeles is extending a helping hand to fire victims by offering two months of free self-storage. This initiative aims to support those who need a secure place to store belongings rescued from or salvaged after the fires, or while managing their housing situation.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We understand the challenges faced by families affected by these fires," said Renee Tulve, Marketing Manager at Storelocal Storage. "It's our hope that this offering provides some comfort and relief as they begin to rebuild and recover."

To take advantage of this offer, individuals must visit Storelocal Storage - Centinela with proof of residence in one of the affected areas. Accepted forms of validation include:

A government-issued ID showing a zip code in the impacted regions.

Proof of an online purchase delivered to an affected zip code.

The promotion is valid for move-ins through February 28, 2025, and includes a waived administration fee along with two months of free rental credit.

Storelocal Storage - Centinela is committed to providing a secure and convenient storage experience. The facility offers:

Climate-Controlled Units

24/7 Security Cameras

Drive-Up Access

Extended Gate Hours

The facility is located at 5544 W Centinela Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, conveniently near LAX, making it accessible for those staying with friends or family in the Los Angeles area.

The team at Storelocal Storage is also proud to partner with local communities and organizations, emphasizing their dedication to supporting their neighbors in times of need.

About Storelocal Storage - Los Angeles

Storelocal Storage is Los Angeles' premier drive-up self-storage facility, offering a range of unit sizes and amenities to meet diverse needs. Whether for personal, business, or emergency use, Storelocal is dedicated to delivering customer-focused solutions in a secure, well-maintained environment.

For more information or to access this offer, visit: Storelocal Storage Los Angeles.

