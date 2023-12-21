Storelocal Storage and Cedar Creek Capital Break Ground on New Self Storage Facility Development in Surprise, Arizona

Storelocal Storage celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest Storelocal Storage facility in Surprise, Arizona.

EAGLE, Idaho, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Storelocal Storage celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest Storelocal Storage facility in Surprise, Arizona. Guests included Cedar Creek Capital CEO A.J. Osborne, as well as Former Congressman Barry Goldwater Jr., Entrepreneur Ken Pinckard, and TV Personality Tarek El Moussa, along with Surprise Mayor Skip Hall, Councilmember Alyson Cline, and Jeanine Jerkovic, CEcD from the City of Surprise Economic Development Team, were in attendance, signifying the importance of the ceremony.

The ceremony introduced Storelocal Storage Surprise, an innovative self-storage facility offering an unmatched experience for customers. The new self storage facility will feature climate-controlled storage units, state-of-the-art RVstorage bays, and convenient storage spaces with drive-up access. Kris Cassens, Economic Development Coordinator at the City of Surprise, expressed enthusiasm for the project, describing it as "truly exceptional." The presence of VIP guests Barry Goldwater, Jr., Kenneth Pinckard, Tarek El Moussa, and AJ Osborne made the event even more memorable.

The event served as a prelude to what promises to be a successful storage facility project in the months ahead."The groundbreaking presents opportunities not only for the Surprize, AZ, community, but for potential investors, who can now join this venture during the development phase," said A.J. Osborne, CEO of Cedar Creek Capital.

The storage facility, whose estimated completion is Spring of 2025, will consist of a 178,000 rentable square feet self storage development in a high-demand market, strategically located alongside Loop 303, which is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country.

Storelocal Storage looks forward to providing the Surprise, AZ, community with a top-notch storage facility.

About Storelocal

Storelocal is a membership organization created to empower self storage owners and operators to increase their competitive advantage in the marketplace. Storelocal members leverage resources to lower their operational costs and increase their profits through access to best-in-class products and services, in-house technology development, vendor partnerships plus Storelocal Storage brand licensing. Storelocal has more than 1,500 members and a real estate value worth more than $10 billion.

To learn more, please visit storelocal.com

About Cedar Creek Capital

Headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Cedar Creek is a self-storage investment platform focused on acquiring and developing institutional-quality assets. Our mission is to identify opportunities that provide durable, risk-adjusted returns for our clients and partners, even in shifting capital markets.

With over 25 facilities across 7 states, 9,000+ units, 275 million rentable square feet, and $350 million assets under management, we empower investors to achieve financial freedom, stability, and wealth creation.

Our hands-on experience owning and operating self-storage facilities gives us in-depth knowledge of this specialized real estate sector. Leveraging expertise, research, and diligent analysis, we construct tailored portfolios our clients can trust for stable cash flow and long-term growth.

At Cedar Creek, our commitment to investors fuels our drive to uncover potential in overlooked markets and properties. Our disciplined approach delivers results.

To learn more about Cedar Creek Capital, visit www.cedar.cc.

