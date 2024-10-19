Storelocal Storage Cedar Rapids Voted #1 Self Storage Facility in Cedar Rapids for 2024

Storelocal Storage Cedar Rapids is proud to announce that it has been named the #1 self-storage facility in Cedar Rapids for 2024 by the prestigious Quality Business Awards. This award reflects Storelocal's commitment to providing exceptional service, top-tier security, and convenience to the Cedar Rapids community.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The recognition highlights Storelocal Storage Cedar Rapids' superior offerings, including climate-controlled units, AI-enabled security cameras, 24/7 access, and the innovative Noke smart lock system, which ensures an unmatched storage experience for customers. This cutting-edge technology and dedication to quality have positioned Storelocal Storage Cedar Rapids as the leading choice for residents seeking reliable, secure storage solutions.

"We are honored to be recognized as the top self-storage facility in Cedar Rapids," said Brian Hoel, President of Storelocal Storage Cedar Rapids. "This award reflects our dedication to delivering the best storage solutions and outstanding customer service to our community. We remain committed to offering the highest level of security and convenience."

The Quality Business Award recognizes businesses that exemplify a commitment to excellence, with less than 1% of registered U.S. businesses receiving this distinction. To achieve the award, Storelocal Storage Cedar Rapids maintained an overall quality score of 95% or higher. Link to the Award page

About Storelocal Storage Cedar Rapids

Storelocal Storage Cedar Rapids provides state-of-the-art storage solutions, prioritizing security, convenience, and exceptional customer service. The facility features climate-controlled units, 24/7 accessibility, and advanced security technology, offering residents a seamless and secure storage experience.

About Quality Business Awards

The Quality Business Awards celebrate businesses that achieve a superior level of service and customer satisfaction, representing the top 1% of businesses in the United States. The awards recognize those with a dedication to providing quality products and maintaining an outstanding customer experience.

For more information or to rent a storage unit, visit Storelocal Storage Cedar Rapids.

Contact: Brian Hoel

President, Storelocal Storage Cedar Rapids

Phone: 319-440-0916

Media Contact

Brian Hoel, Storelocal Storage, 1 319-440-0916, [email protected], https://www.storelocal.com/storage-units/iowa/cedar-rapids/storelocal-storage-co-op-347060/

SOURCE Storelocal Storage