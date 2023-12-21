Storelocal Storage in Gallatin and Brentwood Offer Storage Units for $20 in December to Residents Affected by Tennessee Tornadoes

Storelocal Storage in Gallatin and Brentwood, TN, will offer the first month of storage to tornado victims for just a $20 admin fee, and will reduce its normal rates by 50% for the next three months for anyone affected.

GALLATIN, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Storelocal Self Storage is offering significantly reduced prices on self storage units at its two Tennessee locations to help local residents affected by the recent tornadoes that devastated Tennessee.

Storelocal is offering the first month of storage unit rental for only $20, and will be reducing its normal rates by 50% for an additional three months to further help residents who need a secure place to store their belongings as they regroup after the tornado damage.

Tornadoes displaced thousands of Tennesseans and left more without power throughout the region after touching down on December 9. By offering reduced-cost storage units, Storelocal Storage hopes to give local residents an affordable solution to store their belongings while they begin the process of rebuilding.

"We have seen the devastation firsthand at some of our neighborhood storage facilities and have spoken to several local residents who have immediate needs. We want to help in a significant way and we hope that this offering will help ease some of the stress of rebuilding after the storm," said Genevieve Sigmund, president of Platinum Storage Group, the firm that manages both Storelocal facilities.

To take advantage of this promotion, please call our office to speak to an agent so we can fit you into the right space and add the proper credits to your account.

To contact either facility, see the website links below:

Storelocal Gallatin | (615) 334-4717 | 1724 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN

Storelocal Brentwood | (615) 987-0475 | 681 Old Hickory Blvd, Brentwood, TN

This offer applies to new rentals and is based on available storage units.

About Storelocal Storage

Storelocal is a membership organization created to empower self storage owners and operators to increase their competitive advantage in the marketplace. Storelocal members leverage resources to lower their operational costs and increase their profits through access to best-in-class products and services, in-house technology development, vendor partnerships plus Storelocal Storage brand licensing. Storelocal has more than 1,500 members and a real estate value worth more than $10 billion.

To learn more about Storelocal Storage, visit www.storelocal.com.

About Platinum Storage Group

Headquartered in Orange County, CA, Platinum Storage Group is a privately held commercial real estate company specializing in self-storage development, acquisitions, and management. Founded in 1999, it owns, manages, and develops self-storage facilities and currently has a portfolio comprising approximately 2.5 million square feet.

To learn more about Platinum Storage Group, visit www.platinumstorage.com.

