Storelocal Storage Iowa City Named "The Best Self Storage Facility in Iowa City"

Storelocal Storage Iowa City has been honored with the title of "The Best Self Storage Facility in Iowa City" by the 2024 Iowa City Community Choice Awards.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This prestigious recognition highlights Storelocal Storage Iowa City's commitment to providing a modern, clean, and well-maintained facility with a variety of self-storage unit options. The facility was chosen for its state-of-the-art smart camera systems, enhanced security measures, and the innovative Noke Smart Locks. Noke locks are Bluetooth electronic locks that allow Storelocal Storage Iowa City customers to easily access the self-storage facility and their unit from their smart device. Additionally, the facility offers 24/7 access, and is conveniently located near downtown and the University of Iowa. Storelocal Storage in Iowa also has elevator access, Drive up access and ADA accessibility for more convenience.

They also offer seasonal promotions occasionally, making the community's favorite storage facility in town.

Storelocal Storage Iowa City has achieved an overall quality score exceeding 95%, making it the top-ranked storage facility in Iowa City for 2024.

Brian Hoel, President of Storelocal Storage, expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are so grateful to the Iowa City community for showing us support, and for their confidence in our ability to keep their belongings safe and secure."

About Storelocal Storage Iowa City

Storelocal Storage at 947 HWY 6 E in Iowa City, Iowa is easy to find, just six minutes from downtown Iowa City. As the leading storage facility in the local market, we offer various types of storage solutions to meet your needs, such as Climate Controlled Storage, Business Storage, Personal Storage, and features like Gated Entry, 24-hour Access, Touchless Rentals, and more.

Visit Storelocal Storage Iowa City's Website

Storelocal Storage Iowa manages two locations in the eastern Iowa corridor, including the 2022 new construction Facility of the Year in Cedar Rapids. For more information, visit Storelocal Storage Cedar Rapids.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brian Hoel

President

319-440-0916

[email protected]

Media Contact

Brian Hoel, Storelocal Storage, 1 319-440-0916, [email protected], https://storelocal.com

SOURCE Storelocal Storage