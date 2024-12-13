Storelocal Storage Is Holding a Food Drive to Benefit The Well Outreach in Spring Hill, Tennessee

Storelocal Storage Spring Hill is accepting any unexpired canned goods or non-perishable food items for The Well Outreach. Donations can be dropped off at the Storelocal Storage facility at 1212 School St, Spring Hill, TN, 37174, during their office hours of Tuesdays through Fridays, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

SPRING HILL, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- They will be accepting throughout the month December for The Well Outreach, to help those in need in our community. Storelocal Storage tenants who donate will receive a small discount on one month's rent.

"We are proud to be partnering with The Well Outreach again this holiday season and helping to fight hunger in our community," said Meredith Smith, Storelocal Storage Tennessee District Manager.

About Storelocal Storage Spring Hill

Website: https://www.storelocal.com/storage-units/tennessee/spring-hill/storelocal-spring-hill-348026/

At our Spring Hill, Tennessee Storelocal Storage facilities, we take pride in offering a variety of secure and convenient storage options to meet your needs. Our features include easy-access drive-up units, temperature-regulated climate-controlled units, and spacious RV-sized enclosed units perfect for large vehicles. Your belongings are protected with 24/7 video surveillance and keypad-secured entry for enhanced security.

As an independently owned and managed business with three locations in Spring Hill, we are deeply rooted in the community we serve. We are dedicated to improving the lives of our neighbors by participating in and supporting local events. Whether you're storing personal items, business supplies, or recreational vehicles, we're here to provide exceptional service and a storage experience you can trust.

Nearby Storelocal Storage Locations in Spring Hill, TN:

https://www.storelocal.com/storage-units/tennessee/spring-hill/storelocal-port-royal-348027/

https://www.storelocal.com/storage-units/tennessee/spring-hill/storelocal-beechcroft-3501177/

About The Well Outreach

Website: https://thewelloutreach.org/

The Well Outreach serves countless families and at-risk Students each month. Our organization exists to provide for the hunger needs of our community. This is accomplished by serving those in need through supporting spiritual, emotional and physical growth. Our four programs include a weekly food pantry, our Jetpack Program, mobile food pantries, and family coaching. While the Well Outreach is centrally located to serve Williamson and Maury Counties, we operate without any geographical boundaries, ensuring that anyone who visits us with a hunger need will have those needs met with dignity. The need of our community is great, and that need is continuing to grow month by month, year by year. It truly takes a community to feed a community!

Media Contact

Cal Kolva, Storelocal Spring Hill, 1 (931) 486-8701, [email protected], https://storelocal.com

SOURCE Storelocal Spring Hill; Storelocal Spring Hill