Storelocal Storage of Franklin, Tennessee, Has Organized a Food Drive to Benefit Graceworks Ministries

Storelocal Storage of Franklin, Tennessee, is accepting donations of unexpired canned goods, non-perishable food items, baby items, and toiletries, for the Graceworks Ministries. Donations will be accepted throughout the holiday season until Christmas Day, at their storage facility on 500 Downs Blvd, Franklin, TN, 37064. Anyone can feel free to stop by the Storelocal Storage facility between the hours of 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Tuesday through Saturday.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Graceworks Ministries currently serves 45-50 families a day in their food pantry, which is the largest demand they've ever seen. Food drives are very important at this moment in time in general, and even more so during the holiday season. Storelocal Storage of Franklin is offering their storage tenants who donate a small discount on one month's rent.

Here is a list of critical food pantry needs for the food drive:

Breakfast Cereal, Family size

Boxed Meals such as Hamburger Helper

Canned Meat such as Ham, Chicken, Tuna

Canned Fruit and Canned Vegetables

Peanut Butter, Raisins, or Fruit Snacks

Hearty Canned Meals such as Chili and Ravioli

Mashed Potatoes

Instant Pasta

Rice

Spaghetti Sauce (plastic bottles only)

Soup

Tomato Sauce or Tomato Paste

Shampoo/Conditioner

Bath Soap Bars or Body Wash

Deodorant

Toothbrushes

Hairbrushes

Women's Feminine Products

Facial Cleansers

Diapers (Sizes 4, 5, & 6)

Toilet Paper

About Graceworks Ministries

GraceWorks Ministries was established 1995 by a group of concerned Williamson County citizens and faith leaders who sought a comprehensive, collaborative solution to the complex issue of poverty. Our founders recognized that local low-income residents had diverse needs – food, clothing, housing support, and financial assistance – yet, most area nonprofits and churches focused on only one or two services. By pooling church resources with private and public sectors, GraceWorks has been able to offer wraparound services to a large number of individuals and families in need, closing our more recent fiscal year having served 13,517 unduplicated Neighbors.

To learn more about Graceworks Ministries, click here.

About Storelocal Storage of Franklin

Storelocal Storage of Franklin, Tennessee offers secure and convenient storage options to meet the needs of customers in their community. Storelocal Storage is located on Downs Blvd., off West Main Street and just east of Limestone Church.

Storelocal Storage of Franklin is an indoor facility with modern amenities to make your storage experience easy, including:

PIN code building access

Large elevators for moving boxes or furniture

Wide, well-lit hallways

24/7 camera surveillance

Climate control

Roll-up doors with plenty of entrance space.

As an independently owned and managed business in Franklin, TN, Storelocal Storage is deeply rooted in the community they serve. They are dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors by participating in and supporting local events. Whether you're storing personal items, business supplies, or recreational vehicles, Storelocal Storage is here to provide exceptional service and a storage experience you can trust.

To learn more about Storelocal Storage of Franklin, click here

Media Contact

Zenaida Rosen-Hipolito, Storelocal Storage of Franklin, 1 (615) 488-7760, [email protected], https://storelocal.com

